Porsha Williams Teases Unexpected Friendships on New ‘RHOA’ Season

Porsha Williams says the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” will introduce surprising friendships as the women develop stronger relationships with one another.

During an interview with Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Williams spoke with Samantha Nungesser about filming the new season, her experience on “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and the connections she has developed with fellow Housewives.

Although Williams acknowledged that the Atlanta cast still experiences disagreements, she believes the group has made progress toward becoming a closer family.

The reality star also revealed that viewers can expect new dynamics between women who might not have previously connected.

Porsha Williams Says the ‘RHOA’ Cast Is Growing Closer

When Nungesser asked Williams to describe the upcoming season, she offered a memorable comparison.

“I would say a dysfunctional family,” Williams explained.

She said the description reflects a change from the previous season, when she felt the women were still learning how to build meaningful relationships.

According to Williams, the cast has become more intentional about understanding one another and resolving disagreements.

She believes those efforts have helped create a stronger foundation for the group.

“Everyone, you know, mixing friendships who you wouldn’t even think would be friends are now friends,” Williams revealed.

The new connections have already made filming entertaining for Williams, who admitted that she enjoys watching the evolving relationships even as a cast member.

She also confirmed that the women recently returned from a cast trip.

While Williams did not reveal specific developments from the vacation, she suggested that the changing friendships will play an important role in the season.

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Williams Reflects on ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’

Williams also discussed her experience filming “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” and expressed interest in reuniting with the same cast.

She explained that the women developed meaningful friendships despite occasional disagreements during their travels.

“We have just fallen in love with each other,” Williams said.

She added that the cast even discussed the possibility of traveling together again.

Williams said she would welcome another season featuring the same group rather than replacing any of the women.

She also recalled her friendship with Lisa Barlow and explained why she felt protective of her during interactions with other cast members.

Williams said her own experiences on “RHOA” helped her understand how overwhelming group disagreements can become.

The interview also revisited memorable moments that viewers did not fully see, including a longer conversation between Williams and NeNe Leakes.

Williams said she appreciated the opportunity to celebrate Leakes during her appearance.

Porsha Williams Shares Her Upcoming Business Plans

Beyond her reality television projects, Williams discussed her expanding business ventures.

She revealed plans for a new Go Naked Hair campaign involving Drew Sidora and Cynthia Bailey, along with additional Housewives.

Williams also said she intends to introduce new products through her Pampered by Porsha brand.

The interview coincided with her partnership promoting Charmin’s Ultra Strong with Wider Sheets.

Williams is scheduled to participate in the company’s immersive experience in New York City on October 20.

With new friendships, business projects and another season of “RHOA” underway, Williams appears enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead.