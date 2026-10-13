Melissa Gorga Reflects on Joining RHONJ Following Apology to Teresa Giudice – ‘It Goes Both Ways’

Melissa Gorga and Andy Cohen apologized to Teresa Giudice for how she joined “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” during a recent “Ultimate Girls Trip” episode. In a new interview, she reflects on the apology and shares her thoughts on season 15 of RHONJ.

Melissa Gorga Meant No Ill Will in Joining RHONJ

Getty Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Us Weekly interviewed Gorga in October 2026. Regarding her recently aired apology to Giudice for how she joined “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” she began, “I don’t believe in holding things in. I’ll always apologize. I’m a happy person.”

Gorga continued, “I always want to move on. I’m happy to give an apology for anything that might have hurt someone.” From there, the mom of three explained her side of the story, stating, “In my mind, I was taking an opportunity that was offered to me, and I had no ill will.”

Still, she admitted, “You never know how other people are going to take it.” She went on, “It was a battle back then. It didn’t pan out very nicely, you know. So I was apologizing for just anything that could have caused any hurt, and she’s definitely apologized too. It goes both ways.”

Gorga then said that much of her conversation with Giduice from “Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” was left on the cutting room floor. She explained, “I think there was a longer conversation there that you guys didn’t see the full conversation. But I’m happy that everyone saw me apologize because I feel like it takes a strong person to admit when they’re wrong and to move forward, and I’m so happy to do that for my family. I love our family, and I want us to stay together for a really long time.”

She Also Teased ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Getty Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the “Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards”

The offical trailer for season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is expected to premiere at a convention later this month. As a result, the show is expected to return in early 2027. Gorga teased what fans can expect from the long-awaited season in her Us Weekly interview.

She said, “I am so psyched about this season. The new girls are amazing. A lot of new faces. There’s a lot of emotions, a lot of drama, and a lot of crying.” After that, Gorga was asked if Dolores Catania helped keep the peace with Giudice. She responded, saying, “We don’t need help anymore.”

“We’re moving forward. Dolores was always a huge help, but I think she even gave up as of last year. Everybody just gave up on us, which we understand. But now I don’t think we need help anymore. Thank God.”

Melissa Gorga Says RHONJ Season 15 Ended With A ‘Bang’

Getty Melissa Gorga

The finale of season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” was reportedly filmed in July. The following month, Gorga shared her thoughts on the season in a PEOPLE interview, teasing a dramatic ending.

She stated, “We wrapped it with a bang. I had so much fun this season. The cast is so funny. I feel like there was a lot of stress, so you got to see our real personalities. It reminded me back in the beginning seasons, too, when we would just have a lot of fun and be goofy.”