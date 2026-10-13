RHOBH Alum Gets Married for the Second Time in ‘Joyful’ Four-Day Celebration

Amanda Frances joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 15. Then, in April 2026, the Bravo newbie announced she’d secretly tied the knot with Eddie Tsivislavsky in a civil ceremony. Now, after her official exit from RHOBH, the two have hosted their ceremony as part of a lavish four-day celebration.

Amanda Frances Opens Up About Her ‘Extraordinarily Romantic’ Wedding

Bravo Amanda Frances at the “RHOBH” Season 15 reunion.

According to PEOPLE, Frances and Tsivislavsky hosted a four-day wedding celebration in California, with the ceremony beginning on October 8. She described the wedding as “spiritual, extraordinarily romantic, and one hell of a party,” before calling it “sacred and wildly joyful.”

From there, Frances discussed why they spread the celebration across multiple days. She explained, “We wanted more than a wedding day. We wanted several days of actually being with the people we love.”

She then said, “I’ve been coming to the Santa Ynez Valley since I moved to California 10 years ago. I love the charm of its little towns, the exceptional restaurants, and the rolling vineyards. It feels a bit like Gilmore Girls set in California wine country. There’s a romance to this part of the world that I’ve always loved. We wanted our guests to experience it, too.”

The Former RHOBH Star Detailed Each Day of The Wedding Celebration

Getty Ashlee Keating, Jennifer Tilly, Tristan Schukraft, Kathy Hilton and Amanda Frances

The first day of Frances’ wedding to Tsivislavsky, dubbed “the party before the party,” included dinner with close friends at SY Kitchen, then drinks at Mavericks. According to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum, “We wanted a chance to really talk, laugh, and spend time with our people before the larger celebrations began.”

The following day, all 150 of the wedding guests were in attendance at Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos for a “Wine Country Garden Party.” This part of the celebration included a bluegrass band, family-style dinner, and an A&E Mercantile gifting experience.

The couple then hosted their actual wedding on October 10 at Grimm’s Bluff. It was officiated by one of their “dear friends,” Nick, who delivered “a warm, hilarious, and at times wonderfully inappropriate speech.” They also exchanged vows under a chuppah Tsivislavsky built.

Frances said, “There was something incredibly meaningful about being married beneath something my husband had built with his own hands.” They danced their first dance to Aerosmith’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.”

The day after the wedding, the couple and their guests did morning yoga and drank matcha before the final “A&E Beach Club.”

She Confirmed Her ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Exit In August

TMZ reported in early August that Frances would not return to RHOBH for the show’s 16th season. Notably, the report said the money expert hadn’t been asked back to the long-running Bravo series for another year after her first outing. After rumors of her dismissal, Frances took to her official Instagram to confirm she wouldn’t be returning.

“My time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is complete,” she began. “Saying yes to this show was one of the boldest, wildest, most clarifying things I’ve ever done. And I am genuinely grateful—

Grateful for the experience. The women. The viewers who saw me, rooted for me, challenged me, quoted me, misunderstood me, defended me, found my work, bought my books, or simply watched me try to explain metaphysics in a room full of diamonds and side-eyes.”