‘Rhony’s’ Daisy Toye Opens Up About Her ‘Hot Mic’ Comment About Erika’s Island

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ star Daisy Toye is reflecting on her reality TV hot mic moment.

On the October 7 episode of ‘RHONY‘, cameras captured Daisy and fellow housewife Erin Lichy criticizing Erika Hammond’s home. It came after she made comments about Jessel Tankel’s “popcorn ceilings.”

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Daisy has revealed why she was mean about Erika’s island on ‘The Real Housewives of New York.”

“I think everybody really loved [Erika Hammond’s island],” she admitted to Us Weekly, noting she was the only person in the group to have any negative comments.

“I was cranky. I was so hungry. We traveled literally for days to get there. It took us 17 hours. It was planes, trains and automobiles to get there — layovers; there was no food in the airport. Like there was nothing,” the 45-year-old recalled.

Toye also confessed that she felt “bitter” when arriving at Erika’s Moskito Island estate in the British Virgin Islands.

“I couldn’t, like, enjoy the painkillers that they were giving out — the drinks,” the celebrity make up artist added.

Toye stated on the October 13 episode of WWHL that she had become a “hotel snob” since traveling with Martha Stewart. “The island is beautiful. It’s like, it’s amazing. I’m not one to talk. I don’t even have a kitchen island. It was fine,” she explained.

“I got to sleep in a real bed, not a cot … [There was] good hot sauce … Unlimited tequila. We had lots of laughs. We really bonded.”

What Issues Did Daisy Toye Have With Erika Hammond’s Home?

On the recent episode of ‘RHONY’ Daisy Toye expressed how she was “not impressed” by Erika Hammond’s home and that longtime friend Martha Stewart would think it was a “dump.”

She now takes back these sentiments. “I have been everywhere with [Martha], like everywhere, and that was not for her to hear that,” Daisy explained.

The newbie to Bravo added, “By the way, that was, like, on a hot mic, and I was whispering it. It’s not a dump. It’s paradise, you know. So what? I don’t like the furniture, whatever. But I don’t think Martha would think it was a dump.”

Later, Toye was seen asking Hammond about her island and how many people owned the property. She insisted this wasn’t being shady, she was genuinely interested.

“I’ve never been on a private island. I don’t know how it works,” she defended her actions.

She added, “I literally was just asking questions. I don’t know how this works. Do you all buy the island, and how do you tax it? I had valid questions. Everybody that I’m talking to was like, ‘I had the same questions. I didn’t know how it works.’”

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Stream new episodes the next day on Peacock.