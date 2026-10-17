‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Star Laughs About Racking Up $8,000 in Parking Tickets

Carole Radziwill, who starred as a main cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York City” from 2012 to 2018, responded with humor after being branded a “parking menace” by the New York Post, who featured her on a recent cover.

The 63-year-old took to her Instagram on Friday, October 16 to share a snap of the cover which reads, “Park raving mad. ‘Real Housewife’ admits she’s biggest parking menace in NYC – fake cones, expired placards, $8,000 in tickets.”

The Hudson Valley native captioned the shot, “I’m on the cover of my hometown paper!? This is like a fever dream.” She then declared that she loves the traffic cops and her city before joking, “Btw, I only overslept 17 times in 6 years? I deserve a [key] to the city.” She also made sure to let fans know that her tickets are paid off, and finished with, “I stand with the Dept. of Sanitation.”

Fans got a kick out of the socialite’s reaction to the call-out. One wrote, “God I love u” while someone else chimed in, “Frame this cover and put it in the clubhouse!”

Town & Country later made a post featuring Radziwill’s bright red 1998 Jeep Cherokee which they say is the offending vehicle.

Andy Cohen Reacts to Carole Radziwill’s Parking Headline

Andy shared a video on his Instagram Stories of himself stopping by a newsstand to see if Carole’s cover moment was “real.” He laughingly held up a copy and told the camera, “I can’t believe it” before going on, “With everything happening in the world, Radzi’s parking is the most important thing in New York City.”

“What a menace to the city this woman is!” the producer jested, before complimenting Carole on the “good photo” that was selected.

The New York Post Calls Carole Radziwill ‘One of NYC’s Biggest Parking Scammers’

The New York Post published a deep dive into Carole’s parking habits on October 15. They say they “confirmed her conniving ways” by witnessing her car parked near her apartment in SoHo with an expired expired FDNY union placard, which they say is only meant for use by firefighters.

The outlet also says they spotted two orange ConEd traffic cones which previously made an appearance on Bravo when the journalist used them while visiting Daisy Toye in Brooklyn. The report says the cones are meant to protect crews during roadwork.

The Post also says they discovered Carole has racked up around 83 traffic violations in the past 4 years, mostly for improper parking.

The story points out Carole has spent around $8,000 since 2020 on parking tickets, a cost which could have shot up to a total of $57,600 if she’d paid all that time for a 24-hour garage, which costs $800 a month in her area.

So why does Carole keep her car in the city despite the high price tag of parking? She explained this in a 2024 essay for Town & Country titled “Why I Still Drive in New York City.”

In it, she said she made a choice to keep her late husband’s 1992 navy blue Jeep Cherokee on the street out of rebellion against the anger she felt for “being left behind.”

After that car was stolen, she says she didn’t have another car until she got the red Jeep in 2020, out of a longing to feel a sense of “freedom” during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Firmly behind the wheel, I have embraced automotive enthusiasm, choosing an old classic over those slick, modern alternatives. We weave through traffic with resilience and a steely spirit that echoes the pulse of the city. I am also, after all, a classic,” she poetically wrote about her love of driving her own car.