Kyle Richards Learned About Daughter Alexia’s Personal Experience in Unexpected Way

Kyle Richards and her daughter, Alexia Umansky, had hoped to have an important conversation face-to-face. Instead, circumstances forced them to approach it differently.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, recently opened up about how Kyle learned of a deeply personal experience Alexia had kept private for years.

Alexia, 30, shared her experience surviving a sexual assault during the Oct. 8 episode of Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” Although Mauricio already knew about his daughter’s experience, Kyle had not yet heard her story.

According to Mauricio, Alexia wanted to speak with her mother in person before the episode aired. However, finding the right opportunity proved more complicated than they anticipated.

Mauricio Umansky Reveals How Kyle Richards Learned the News

Speaking with Us Weekly following his elimination from “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” on Oct. 15, Mauricio explained that Alexia had every intention of telling Kyle herself.

“We, the family as a whole, did not have the opportunity to have the conversation before it aired. Alexia did call [her mom] Kyle before it aired. She wanted to do it in person, and we kept looking for the right moment to do it and to have that conversation,” he shared.

With the episode’s airdate approaching, Alexia ultimately decided not to wait any longer.

“Alexia and I were together in New York, I think, and she had to call her mom and tell her about it over the phone, which was really difficult. But the whole family has not been together yet to really have an opportunity to discuss that,” Mauricio continued.

The conversation was not how Alexia had originally envisioned sharing something so personal with her mother. Still, she made sure Kyle heard it directly from her before viewers watched the episode.

Mauricio did not elaborate on Kyle’s reaction to the phone call. He also indicated that the family had not yet found an opportunity to come together and discuss Alexia’s experience.

Alexia Umansky Previously Explained Why She Kept Her Experience Private

During the episode, Alexia spoke about an experience that occurred approximately seven years earlier.

She explained that she initially chose not to tell her parents because she wanted to protect them from the pain of knowing what she had endured.

Her decision to share her story publicly marked a deeply personal moment, particularly as she navigated conversations with her family.

For Mauricio, who had already learned about his daughter’s experience, the challenge was finding an opportunity for Alexia to speak with Kyle before the episode reached television.

Although Kyle and Mauricio have separated after nearly three decades of marriage, they continue to share a close family connection through their daughters.

The former couple also share daughters Sophia and Portia, while Mauricio is a stepfather to Kyle’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

Mauricio’s latest comments offer a glimpse into the private conversations surrounding Alexia’s decision to speak publicly, without revealing more than she has chosen to share.

And while the family has yet to sit down together to discuss everything, one detail is clear: Alexia wanted her mother to hear her story from her first.