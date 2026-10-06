Kyle Richards’ Daughter Shares Major Update on Her Friendship With Dorit Kemsley

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley may finally have put one of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” longest-running friendship struggles behind them.

As filming continues on Season 16, Richards’ daughter Alexia Umansky offered a promising update on where her mom stands with Kemsley now. And after years of ups and downs between the longtime friends, Alexia made it clear that things have changed for the better.

“I’m so happy. It’s been great,” Alexia said during the September 30 episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” confirming that Richards and Kemsley are friends again.

For Alexia, who has known Kemsley for years outside of the cameras, seeing the two women repair their friendship has been especially meaningful.

“I love Dorit. So, you know, it’s always sad when the girls are fighting. We never like that,” she said.

Mauricio Umansky, who joined his daughter for the interview, had a simple take on the evolving relationships: “It’s all the circle of life.”

Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley Are ‘Friends Once Again’

The update comes at an interesting time for RHOBH.

Richards and Kemsley entered recent seasons with a friendship that looked very different from the one viewers had watched for years. Their relationship became increasingly strained, with the distance between them eventually playing out in front of the cameras.

Now, with Season 16 in production, their friendship appears to have found its way back to more familiar territory.

Alexia’s comments also back up what Chanel Ayan recently shared about the two women being “friends once again.”

Exactly how Richards and Kemsley reached that point, and how much of their reconciliation will unfold on camera, remains to be seen. But Alexia’s reaction offers a notable clue about where they stand as the next chapter of RHOBH takes shape.

There will also be some new faces entering that dynamic. “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Tracy Tutor and actress Leah Remini are joining the upcoming season.

Tutor already has some history with Kemsley after the two exchanged words publicly in 2025, giving viewers another relationship to watch when the show returns.

Alexia Umansky Also Clarifies Kyle Richards’ Reaction to Vicki Gunvalson

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Alexia also cleared up another recent moment involving her mom.

During “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” Vicki Gunvalson’s response to Richards discussing her separation from Mauricio sparked conversation among viewers.

But according to Alexia, Richards did not walk away from their exchange upset.

“I talked to my mom about it because I thought it was kind of funny. But my mom didn’t take it that way,” Alexia explained.

She said Richards actually felt “weirdly reassured” by Gunvalson and understood what she was trying to communicate.

“My mom actually felt validated,” Alexia said. “I think it was translated incorrectly in the moment, especially through the camera. But my mom knew Vicki’s intention and did not take it that way by any means. She actually felt supported by Vicki.”

Between that clarification and her update on Kemsley, Alexia offered a considerably more encouraging picture of where Richards stands with some of her fellow Housewives heading into the next chapter of RHOBH.