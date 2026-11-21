Angie Katsanevas shared her side of the status of her friendship with her “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” co-star Mary Cosby following their shocking on-camera confrontation earlier this year.

On Nov. 20, the Bravo TV personality appeared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live where she admitted that she thought things were good with her and Cosby but is now questioning their friendship after Cosby’s appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” this week.

Katsanevas shut down Cosby’s claim that she referred to the death of Mary’s son as “a Greek tragedy” when talking to the other women about it.

“Not true,” Katsanevas told Lewis. “I had to send the text today out. There was no mention of a Greek tragedy. It was gathering the women for the first episode that was upcoming. And it was a text that I wrote with tears streaming down my face because I was devastated for her. There was nothing but love behind it.”

The tension between Katsanevas and Cosby came to a head during an argument as Cosby accused the salon owner of being self-centered. “What happened to your husband, what happened to your child?” she asked.

Katsanevas fired back with, “What happened to your husband, what happened to your child?” weeks after Cosby’s only child, Robert Jr., died of a drug overdose.

Mary Cosby Told Angie Katsanevas She Would Forgive Her

Play

On the Nov. 18 episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Katsanevas apologized to Cosby for her hurtful words, and Cosby accepted her apology.

Cosby explained on “Watch What Happens Live,” telling host Andy Cohen that it was easier for her to forgive and move on than to hold onto her anger. But she also claimed that off-camera tension had been building up between her and Katsanevas before the heavy exchange took place.

“Let me like give you context to what happened really,” Cosby told Cohen. “I mean, [viewers] see a version that happened and that did happen. But also building up to it, the reason why I think I was so forceful when I was, because in the beginning when it first happened, I called her first and the first thing she said was, ‘I knew it. I knew it.’ And I said, ‘Don’t talk like that. That hurts me.’ Then she went on to text all the women and I wanted to tell them and she told them and ended it with, ‘It’s a Greek tragedy.’ And I thought, why are you mocking? Why are you putting my son’s, you know, the news and ending it with a Greek tragedy?”

Cosby also alleged that Katsanevas tried to sit on her husband’s lap during their late son’s homegoing service.

“So by the time we started filming, I was built up,” Cosby explained. “I was already riled up and she kept doing things and kept dismissing.”

Angie Katsanevas Will Address the Situation at the RHOSLC Reunion

Play

On Lewis’s show, Katsanevas noted that she will further address the situation with Cosby when the cast tapes the RHOSLC reunion later this year.

“The way that she took it…I’m going to have to obviously address it at the reunion,” Katsanevas said. “So I’m just being very careful.”

“I would never speak like that to someone,” the RHOSLC star reiterated. “I’m an advocate for family and children and I would never speak about anyone’s child in a negative way or in a hurtful way that I think anyone that knows me knows that. I was really hurt and rattled last night.”