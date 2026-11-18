Teresa Giudice knew Jennifer Aydin was bringing Margaret Josephs onto her podcast before the rest of the world found out.

The longtime star of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” stepped out on Tuesday, November 17, to celebrate the show’s Season 15 premiere, where she addressed the unexpected reconciliation between her two former castmates.

After years of disagreements on the Bravo series, Aydin and Josephs put their differences aside for an episode of Aydin’s “TV Gold” podcast on Monday, November 16.

And while Giudice has no problem with her close friend making amends with Josephs, she has no plans to listen to their conversation.

Teresa Giudice Reveals Jennifer Aydin Privately Reached Out to Her

As it turns out, Aydin checked in with Giudice before welcoming Josephs onto her podcast.

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet, Giudice explained that the idea made sense from a business perspective, particularly given the attention Aydin and Josephs received after posing for a photo together at Frankie Catania Jr.’s wedding.

“The smart thing of Jen Aydin to do is have her on her podcast. And she asked me, she’s like, ‘Is it … I’m checking with you,’ because we’re really good friends, and I’m like, ‘Girl, if you want her on your podcast, God bless you,’” Giudice recalled.

Aydin and Giudice developed a close friendship over the course of their years together on RHONJ, with Aydin frequently standing by Giudice during some of the show’s most memorable disagreements.

Their friendship has continued even as their respective careers have taken them in different directions.

When asked whether she would be listening to the podcast episode featuring Josephs, however, Giudice said she would “absolutely not.”

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs Address Their Reconciliation

For longtime RHONJ viewers, seeing Aydin and Josephs sitting down together for a friendly conversation was something few likely would have predicted two years ago.

But during Monday’s podcast episode, the former Housewives made it clear that there was no ulterior motive behind their decision to move forward.

“We’re not getting paid. We are not doing anything. Never wish anything ill on Jennifer, and she does not wish anything ill on me. We had issues, but it was a job, and unfortunately, we were set up as adversaries. We do get along,” Josephs explained.

“We’re grownups. We’re co-workers. We made good TV. It went to a bad place. We’re done, and now we’re good.”

Teresa Giudice Celebrates a New Chapter of RHONJ

Meanwhile, Giudice has a reconciliation of her own to celebrate.

The RHONJ original joined her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, on the red carpet Tuesday night, marking an exciting milestone for the family following their long-awaited reconciliation.

Giudice, Gorga and Dolores Catania are the only Housewives from Season 14 returning for the franchise’s highly anticipated comeback.

Joining them are newcomers Deeba Patel, Juliette Collazo, Xio Cammarota, Natia Rufolo and Malvina Blloshmi, while Vanessa Barrera joins the group as a friend.

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres Tuesday, January 19, 2027, on Bravo.