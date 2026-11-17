Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs are moving forward with a new friendship and opening up about why their time on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” has come to an end.

Josephs joined Aydin on the November 16 episode of her podcast, “TV Gold,” following their unexpected reunion at Frankie Catania’s wedding celebration.

The former co-stars discussed reconnecting, their experiences with Bravo and why they believe stepping away from the series was the right decision.

Both women also expressed gratitude for the opportunities the show brought into their lives.

Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs Explain Their Reconciliation

Aydin and Josephs revealed that their reunion happened naturally when they attended the wedding celebration.

Josephs approached Aydin after encouragement from Jennifer Fessler and PEOPLE’s Dave Quinn.

The two greeted each other warmly and took photographs together, which quickly attracted attention from fans.

Aydin later invited Josephs onto her podcast after a friend suggested they reconnect publicly.

“Life is about moving forward,” Aydin said.

Josephs agreed, explaining that their disagreements happened while they were working together on a reality television show.

She also praised Aydin’s personality and acknowledged how much she enjoyed filming with her.

The women emphasized that they have no reason to continue their disagreements now that they are no longer filming together.

Bravo THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY — Season:13 — Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral

Margaret Josephs Explains Her Decision to Leave ‘RHONJ’

Josephs shared that she had concerns about returning after the show’s final season with its previous cast.

She explained that the environment had become uncomfortable and that she did not want to continue under the same circumstances.

According to Josephs, Bravo later invited her to film with potential new cast members, including Nadia and Michelle Barone.

She initially considered returning because she believed the series would move in a different direction.

However, Josephs said the situation changed after Teresa Giudice reconciled with her brother, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga.

Josephs ultimately decided that returning would require compromises she was unwilling to make.

She also said she understood Bravo’s decision to focus on a different storyline.

Jennifer Aydin Shares Why She Was Ready to Move On

Aydin revealed that she had also privately decided she no longer wanted to return.

She explained that watching her final season made her reconsider whether the experience was worthwhile.

Although she appreciated her years on the show, she felt uncomfortable with how her family and personal life were portrayed.

Aydin confirmed that Bravo eventually contacted her to explain that she would not be returning.

By that point, she said she had already accepted that her time with the franchise was over.

Josephs offered Aydin encouragement, reminding her that she contributed memorable moments to the series.

Both women agreed that their experiences on “RHONJ” created opportunities they remain thankful for.

Josephs also discussed enjoying her work on “Golden Life,” which offers a different environment from her previous reality television experience.

For Aydin and Josephs, reconnecting has given them an opportunity to appreciate their shared history while focusing on what comes next.