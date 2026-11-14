Is Vicki Gunvalson Leaving RHOC Again? Read the ‘OG of the OC’s Statement After Controversial Comeback

Is Vicki Gunvalson leaving “The Real Housewives of Orange County” again?

The longtime RHOC star shared an emotional Instagram message reflecting on her return to the Bravo series, thanking Andy Cohen, her co-stars, and fans for supporting her over the years.

Gunvalson’s post comes after a difficult season 20 and an even more difficult reunion, where several cast members questioned her behavior and commitment to filming while running her insurance business.

“One year ago today, I stood on the BravoCon stage and was handed my orange back. A moment I will NEVER forget!” Gunvalson wrote.

“Looking back on this past year, my heart is full of gratitude. The Real Housewives of Orange County has been such a huge part of my life, and returning to something I helped build from the very beginning meant more to me than words can express.”

Although the message had the tone of a farewell, Gunvalson did not announce that she was leaving RHOC.

Vicki Gunvalson Thanks Andy Cohen and Bravo in Emotional Statement

Gunvalson, 64, continued her Instagram post by reflecting on her history with the franchise, which celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2026.

“Through all the highs, lows, laughter, tears, lessons, and memories, my love for this show and the people who have supported me has never changed,” she wrote.

She also thanked Cohen for bringing her back as a full-time cast member.

“A special thank you to @bravoandy for that unforgettable moment, for believing in me, and for giving me the opportunity to continue sharing my life with all of you,” Gunvalson continued.

“To Bravo, my fellow housewives, and our incredible production team, thank you for being part of this journey.”

Gunvalson also acknowledged viewers who had pushed for her return.

“And to the fans who never stopped cheering me on and asking for my orange back… THANK YOU! Your love and loyalty mean the world to me.”

She ended the message by emphasizing her connection to the franchise.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that life has a funny way of bringing you right back to where you belong.”

“I was there when it all began, and 20 years later, I’m still standing, still growing, and still proud to be the OG of the OC!”

RHOC Reunion Turns Tense as Co-Stars Question Gunvalson’s Behavior

Gunvalson faced criticism during the season 20 reunion over her interactions with Jennifer Pedranti and other cast members.

During part two, Pedranti confronted Gunvalson about calling her “low-hanging fruit” during a cast trip to La Quinta, California.

“Low-hanging fruit is easy to pick, right?” Gunvalson asked while defending her earlier comment. “I’m telling you where it came from. You were picking on me.”

Pedranti questioned why Gunvalson considered her an easy target.

“So I am less than you, and I am less than everyone sitting on this couch?” Pedranti responded.

“You’re the one who called me low-hanging fruit and easy to pick on and the lowest-hanging fruit is the easiest to grab. It’s a (expletive) statement, Vicki, and it’s very hurtful.”

Gunvalson questioned whether the remark was really that offensive.

“Is it that hurtful?” she asked. “I could have been a lot worse.”

The reunion also addressed a confrontation involving Gunvalson’s boyfriend, Michael, who allegedly called Pedranti after she described their relationship as “sad” in the press.

Pedranti said Michael became aggressive during the call, while Gina Kirschenheiter criticized his involvement.

“However it happened, he got on the phone and was aggressive at her, and that’s inappropriate,” Kirschenheiter said.

Gunvalson responded, “I just tell him to stay out of it. I can’t be responsible for everybody.”

Tamra Judge Questions Whether Vicki Can Balance RHOC and Her Business

Bringing Vicki back highkey ruined her legacy because she was just so miserable and did not fit the group this season, nothing but complaints from her, and I don’t think there was even a point where she had fun with the girls. Like what was the point https://t.co/mtR0Dgqgg7— bunny sanders (@whatbunnysaid) November 12, 2026

Gunvalson’s work commitments also became a point of contention during the reunion.

The reality star owns Coto Insurance and has continued managing the business while filming RHOC and “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.”

During part one, Cohen asked why she struggled to relax and enjoy her success.

“Well, because I have a lot of staff, a lot of employees. I have a responsibility with my company,” Gunvalson explained.

She acknowledged that filming two reality shows while running her business had been challenging.

“My responsibilities don’t end when I’m doing Housewives or Girls’ Trip. To do two shows and working, it was hard,” she said.

Gunvalson also admitted she had been quieter than usual during “Ultimate Girls Trip.”

“I did feel reserved. I did feel quiet,” she said.

During part two, Tamra Judge suggested that Gunvalson needed to stop asking her co-stars to play “the quiet game” while filming.

“I think we need to retire the quiet game,” Judge said.

“You can’t play the quiet game when you’re filming a show you’re getting paid for. You have that job and you have this job. It seems like you can’t do both jobs.”

Gunvalson disagreed, explaining that she had needed to handle an insurance claim while filming.

“I can do both just fine. I had a death claim coming in and [my coworker] Olivia didn’t know how to handle it, so I had to take that call.”

Bravo has not confirmed that there will even be a season 21 of RHOC.