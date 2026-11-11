RHOBH Season 16 Reportedly Splits Cast Into Two Camps as Kyle Richards Gets Caught in the Middle

The women of Beverly Hills may be heading into another complicated season, and this time, even staying out of the disagreement could come at a cost.

New reports suggest that the cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has divided into two groups during Season 16 filming, with longtime cast members Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley reportedly at odds with Leah Remini and Tracy Tutor.

But there’s another name drawing attention: Kyle Richards.

While Kyle has reportedly tried to remain neutral, that approach may not be sitting particularly well with one of her closest friends in the group.

And if the latest behind-the-scenes claims are accurate, viewers could be watching several relationships shift when the new season airs.

Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley Reportedly Face Off Against Leah Remini and Tracy Tutor

According to a Nov. 10 report shared by Bravo and Cocktails, the alleged divide has created two distinct sides within the cast.

The account described the situation as “Erika and Dorit” versus “Leah and Tracy,” suggesting that the women have developed opposing alliances as filming progresses.

The report did not identify the specific disagreement behind the alleged split, leaving plenty of questions about how the tension began.

There have also been claims that something happened during a recent cast trip to Lake Tahoe, although the circumstances remain unclear.

For now, neither the reported confrontation nor the suggested alliances have been independently confirmed by Bravo.

Still, the pairing is an interesting one.

Erika and Dorit have years of shared history on RHOBH, including plenty of difficult conversations and changing friendships. Leah, meanwhile, is best known to Bravo audiences for her time on “The Real Housewives of New York City,” while Tracy brings a different reality television background through “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”

How those personalities fit into the Beverly Hills group could become one of the season’s bigger storylines.

Kyle Richards’ Neutrality Reportedly Creates Another Problem

Play

While the alleged divide has put Erika and Dorit on one side and Leah and Tracy on the other, Kyle’s position may be just as significant.

“Kyle has been neutral and that has bothered Erika,” Bravo and Cocktails reported.

The account added, “We will see the Kyle/Erika situation in confessionals a little bit but not in scene much.”

That distinction matters. If the report proves accurate, viewers may hear about Erika’s frustration through cast interviews without seeing a major on-camera confrontation between the longtime friends.

Kyle and Erika have spent years navigating shifting loyalties within the Beverly Hills group, and their relationship has generally survived disagreements involving other cast members.

But neutrality can be a difficult position to maintain when friends expect support.

Whether Erika actually confronts Kyle about her reported frustration remains to be seen.

Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards Already Have a Complicated History

The reported Season 16 tension also comes after a difficult period in Kyle and Dorit’s friendship.

Their relationship became increasingly strained during recent seasons of RHOBH, with disagreements about loyalty, communication and the extent of their friendship playing out on camera.

Dorit also publicly criticized Kyle earlier this year over an invitation to the wedding of Kyle’s daughter.

Speaking on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show” in April, Dorit questioned why Kyle had invited her despite their unresolved issues.

The disagreement illustrated just how complicated their relationship had become, particularly as both women navigated major changes in their personal lives.

That history adds another layer to the latest casting rumors. If Dorit and Erika have become allies in a disagreement involving other women, Kyle could find herself trying to preserve multiple relationships without getting involved.

Of course, the reports are still unconfirmed, and there’s no way to know how much of the alleged divide will make it into the finished episodes.

For now, the biggest question may not be which side Kyle chooses, but whether her friends will accept her decision not to choose one at all.