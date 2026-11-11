‘RHOP’ Star Robyn Dixon Earns Praise From BravBros Hosts for Her Return to the Show

Robyn Dixon is back on “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” and the BravBros hosts are enjoying the different side of her that viewers are getting to see this season.

During the November 10 episode of the “BravBros” podcast, the hosts discussed Season 11, Episode 5 of “RHOP,” including Dixon’s return to the group and her interactions with Ashley Darby and Stacey Rusch.

While Dixon has a long history with Gizelle Bryant, the hosts noticed that she is making an effort to build her own relationships rather than immediately returning to their familiar dynamic.

They believe this approach is helping viewers get to know her in a new way.

Robyn Dixon Takes a Different Approach to Her ‘RHOP’ Return

During the episode, Dixon joined the women on their trip to Delaware, where several conversations brought attention to changing friendships within the group.

The BravBros hosts pointed out that Dixon has not automatically taken sides in the disagreements involving Rusch.

Instead, she has been willing to listen and form her own opinions.

One host explained that Dixon appears to be moving independently rather than simply returning as Bryant’s closest friend.

They appreciated that she has been comfortable speaking for herself, even when her perspective differs from the other women.

The hosts also suggested that her return could introduce a different dynamic between Bryant and Darby.

With Dixon back in the group, the friendships that viewers have grown familiar with may continue to change.

Getty Cast members of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby and Robyn Dixon, attend the NBCUniversal Press Tour in Pasadena.

Robyn Dixon Opens Up About Her Friendship With Ashley Darby

One of the episode’s most interesting moments came when Dixon and Darby discussed their relationship.

Rusch brought up the idea that Darby might feel uncomfortable about Dixon’s return because of her close friendship with Bryant.

Although the hosts initially wondered whether the conversation would become awkward, they appreciated Dixon’s response.

Rather than dismissing the subject, Dixon used the opportunity to address her own history with Darby.

She explained that she had returned to the group with her own perspective and wanted to better understand where their friendship stood.

Darby also shared that she had previously made efforts to get closer to Dixon but felt those attempts were not always welcomed.

The conversation gave both women an opportunity to explain their feelings.

According to the BravBros hosts, Dixon handled the discussion well and helped turn an uncomfortable moment into a more meaningful exchange.

BravBros Hosts Say Robyn Dixon Is Becoming More Likable

As the recap continued, the hosts praised Dixon for bringing something different to the season.

They noted that her willingness to speak openly has made her return particularly enjoyable.

One host even suggested that Dixon has become more likable than she was during her previous time on the series.

The hosts also responded to a viewer who asked whether Dixon deserved recognition for her comeback.

Although they felt it was too early to make that decision, they agreed that her return has been promising.

With more episodes ahead, Dixon has an opportunity to continue developing her friendships and showing viewers another side of her personality.

For now, the BravBros hosts are enjoying what she brings to “RHOP” Season 11.