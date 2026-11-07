Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Speaks Out in Vulnerable New Update: ‘It’s Been So Heavy’

On Thursday, November 5, “Next Gen NYC” star Ariana Biermann connected with her Instagram followers in a sincere heart-to-heart chat about how she’s been doing lately. Dressed cozily in an oversized camo hoody, the 25-year-old said, “I think that life can get so heavy at times,” and that she sometimes wonders, “Am I gonna catch a freaking break?”

Ariana, who grew up in the Bravo spotlight on “RHOA” and “Don’t Be Tardy,” did not directly address the recent news surrounding her family, and instead focused on how she’s personally coping.

She said when things get rough, she tries to remind herself everyday to think of the blessings that can easily be taken for granted, such as waking up to another day. “I got to wake up and breathe today. I got to wake up and get out of my bed and I got to go to the gym,” she shared as examples. Ariana said she also focuses on gratitude for getting to “be around some great people, and even some not so great people,” because “that’s life, right?”

She also stressed the importance of focusing on “any good you can find” when going through hard times in life. “Even if it’s just waking up.”

Ariana Biermann Talks Staying Strong Through ‘Dark’ Times

Getty Ariana Biermann in July 2025.

She admitted she felt “kind of vulnerable and gross” about sharing her next thought, before saying life recently has “been pretty tough,” but also amazing.

“I always say that, because it is, and I focus on the good things instead of focusing on the tremendous amounts of other things that are not so great right now.”

The dog mom then listed more things to be grateful for, such as celebrating a recent birthday, having friends to town, and getting the chance to live in New York City.”

She reflected, “It’s good, but I’m working through so many different things in life.” She added that she’s “really honored” to be starring on “Next Gen NYC” for a third season.

Holding back tears, she went on, “This is such a hard time in my life, and it’s all gonna be shown to the world. I’m always proud of myself and the decisions that I make. It’s okay to learn, and it’s okay to go through these things and sometimes find yourself in like a negative rut.”

She said the main things she wants viewers to take away from her video is “to just kind of try and always find the good in all these situations, even when it feels really heavy and really dark. Because there is so much good.”

Kim’s Oldest 2 Daughters Brielle & Ariana Have Recently Distanced from Kroy

Ariana and her older sister Brielle, 29, have recently distanced themselves from Kroy, who legally adopted them in July 2013, a little less than 2 years after he married their mom Kim.

Ariana and Brielle are Kim’s oldest two daughters from previous relationships. After marrying Kroy, she and the retired NFL player welcomed four more children, including a pair of twins. Kim filed for divorce in May 2023, but the couple reconciled that July. Then, Kroy filed for divorce in August and began fighting Kim for custody of their four youngest children. In June 2026, Kroy won primary custody, with Kim receiving parenting time every other weekend.

Recently, the sisters seem to have put some distance between themselves and Kroy, and it was confirmed Brielle did not invite him to her November 2026 wedding.

The two still follow him on Instagram, but they’ve both separately told TMZ that they haven’t spoken to him in a while.