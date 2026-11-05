Heather Dubrow Makes Unexpected Admission About RHOC Friendships Ahead of Season 20 Reunion

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow is opening up about her relationships with her co-stars ahead of the season 20 reunion, including a private confrontation with one castmate.

Dubrow said she felt “picked on” throughout the season and revealed that she texted a fellow Housewife after watching her make a hurtful comment during an episode. The castmate never responded.

During an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast, Dubrow discussed the challenges of filming the Bravo reality series while being unaware of what her co-stars say about her behind her back.

“This season, I felt very picked on,” Dubrow said. “The audience sees it. I see it. And it was disappointing from a couple of [my co-stars]. Very disappointing. So that hurt.”

Her comments come as Bravo prepares to air a two-part reunion featuring several confrontations involving Dubrow and her fellow Housewives.

Heather Dubrow Reveals What Happened After She Texted an RHOC Co-Star

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During the podcast interview, Dubrow explained that she often learns what her co-stars have said about her only after watching episodes.

“And the worst part is, when we’re filming, I don’t know what anyone else is doing,” she said. “I only know what I’m doing. So I’m living my life. I’m meeting so and so for lunch. We have a group dinner. But I don’t know what else is going on unless someone tells me.”

Dubrow said watching the season back brought additional disappointment.

“But then when I watched the show, and I see some of the confessional bites, I’m like, ‘Wow,'” she continued. “There was one particular episode [when] one of the girls said something I thought was so mean about me. And I just texted her and I wrote, ‘Wow.'”

When Bristowe asked whether the castmate responded, Dubrow said she did not.

Dubrow did not identify the woman involved in the text exchange.

The reality star also claimed that some members of her friend group closely watch her behavior.

She described feeling as though people were waiting for her to make a mistake.

“I think if any network executives had the same legal troubles as some of our cast members, I don’t think they’d still be employed,” Dubrow added.

Dubrow Faces Gina Kirschenheiter and Vicki Gunvalson in RHOC Reunion Trailer

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Dubrow’s relationships with several castmates come under scrutiny in Bravo’s trailer for the season 20 reunion.

During the season, Gina Kirschenheiter revealed that Dubrow had made an off-camera remark about newcomer Carmella Garcia’s appearance. Jennifer Pedranti also accused Dubrow of speaking negatively about Tamra Judge.

Dubrow previously expressed disappointment with Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson over how they handled her private conversations.

In the reunion preview, Kirschenheiter confronts Dubrow about a separate comment involving her engagement ring.

“You took a shot at my engagement ring!” Kirschenheiter tells her.

Dubrow responds, “Because it probably takes someone secure to be my friend, and maybe that’s not you.”

In another exchange, Dubrow tells the group that her co-stars want her “to trip, to burp, to fart.”

Dubrow also clashes with returning Housewife Vicki Gunvalson after Gunvalson addresses a disagreement involving Garcia.

When Gunvalson maintains that she never called Garcia a bad mother, Dubrow tells her that “no one on the couches agrees” with her.

Gunvalson responds by mocking Dubrow with exaggerated hand gestures.

Heather Dubrow Calls Out Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti as RHOC Reunion Tensions Rise

The reunion trailer also shows Dubrow confronting Judge and Pedranti during another disagreement.

“You want her to go down, and you want me to do it,” Dubrow says while pointing toward the two women.

The preview does not reveal the full context of the exchange.

Judge also becomes involved in a separate confrontation with Shannon Storms Beador and Pedranti.

“You guys are (expletive) crazy,” Judge declares.

“Don’t tell me not to be dramatic!” Beador responds.

Pedranti then suggests Judge knows “the truth” about an undisclosed situation, prompting Judge to insist, “I did not!”

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” airs Thursdays on Bravo.