Teresa Giudice Reveals Whether She Was Invited to Dolores Catania’s Son’s Wedding

Teresa Giudice wasn’t among the familiar faces photographed at Frankie Catania Jr.’s wedding celebration, but she’s making one thing clear: Her absence wasn’t because she was left off the guest list.

The RHONJ star responded directly to speculation about her relationship with longtime friend Dolores Catania after photos from the Oct. 30 celebration began circulating online.

Frankie, Dolores’ 28-year-old son, celebrated his marriage to Nicole Perricho with a New Jersey reception attended by several current and former Housewives. Among the guests were Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Caroline Manzo, Jennifer Aydin and Rachel Fuda.

Teresa, however, was nowhere to be seen in the photos shared by her former castmates.

With so many familiar RHONJ faces in attendance, some fans began questioning why one of the franchise’s most recognizable stars appeared to be missing.

Teresa Giudice Responds to Wedding Invitation Speculation

The conversation reached Teresa’s Instagram account after she shared a family portrait featuring her husband, Luis Ruelas, and their children.

“Love my beautiful family ❤️,” she captioned the photo.

One commenter used the opportunity to speculate about her absence from the wedding.

“Guess they had to post something since they weren’t invited to the wedding 😂,” the person wrote.

Teresa didn’t leave the accusation unanswered.

“@klaf6009 Wrong we were invited ❤️ Happy Sunday 😘,” she replied.

Her response settled at least one part of the speculation. According to Teresa, she and her family received an invitation to the celebration.

She did not explain why she wasn’t there, however, leaving the reason for her absence unclear.

It’s an important distinction, particularly given Teresa’s longstanding friendship with Dolores. The two have known each other for years, and Dolores has maintained relationships with different members of the RHONJ cast even when their disagreements made group gatherings difficult.

There is no indication from Teresa’s comment that the wedding invitation caused any tension between the longtime friends.

RHONJ Stars Reunite for Frankie Catania Jr.’s Celebration

While Teresa wasn’t pictured at the reception, the event brought together an unusually large group of familiar Housewives faces.

Frankie and Nicole previously married in Portugal in August before celebrating with family and friends in New Jersey on Oct. 30.

Melissa shared photos from the reception on Threads, including pictures with Dolores, the newlyweds and other guests.

“What a night! I cannot believe that Frankie is married! And to the most gorgeous girl!❤️ congratulations to the whole family,” she wrote.

Jennifer Aydin also shared photos from the evening, including a particularly unexpected group shot with Margaret Josephs, Jen Fessler and Rachel Fuda.

The pictures attracted attention because several of the women had difficult relationships during their final seasons filming together.

Caroline Manzo, who helped establish the franchise during its earliest years, was also among those celebrating. Her appearance alongside more recent cast members made the gathering a reunion of several different RHONJ eras.

For Dolores, though, the occasion was first and foremost about her son and his new wife.

Teresa Giudice’s Friendship With Dolores Catania

Teresa and Dolores have shared a friendship that predates their years together on Bravo.

Throughout RHONJ, Dolores has often found herself navigating disagreements between Teresa and other cast members, including Melissa and Margaret. Despite those shifting relationships, the two women have remained longtime friends.

That history helps explain why Teresa’s absence attracted attention, especially with so many other Housewives attending the celebration.

The speculation also comes as RHONJ prepares for its next chapter. Teresa, Melissa and Dolores are returning for Season 15, with the family reconciliation between Teresa and the Gorgas already changing the dynamics viewers have come to expect.

But as far as Frankie’s wedding is concerned, Teresa has now addressed the question directly.

She says she was invited. Why she didn’t attend remains her business, at least for now.