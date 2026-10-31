Andy Cohen and Bravo Reach Settlement With Former RHONY Star Leah McSweeney

A legal chapter involving Andy Cohen, Bravo and former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Leah McSweeney has officially come to a close.

More than two years after McSweeney filed a lawsuit against Cohen, Bravo and other parties, the case has been settled, according to reports published Friday, Oct. 30.

McSweeney, who joined RHONY in 2020 and quickly became one of the show’s most recognizable newer cast members, has withdrawn her lawsuit with prejudice, meaning she cannot bring the same claims again.

The settlement marks the end of a legal dispute that began in February 2024, several years after McSweeney’s final appearance on the franchise.

Leah McSweeney’s Lawsuit Against Bravo Comes to an End

McSweeney originally filed the lawsuit in February 2024, alleging that Bravo and producers had exploited her struggles with alcohol and encouraged circumstances that could jeopardize her sobriety.

Her allegations also involved Cohen, who denied the claims made against him.

The case continued through several legal proceedings before the parties reached a settlement. Financial details of the agreement have not been publicly disclosed.

Following the resolution, McSweeney’s attorney, Gary Adelman, shared a statement with People expressing satisfaction with the outcome.

“We are extremely satisfied with the outcome [and] we are proud of Leah and her perseverance,” Adelman said.

Neither McSweeney nor Cohen has publicly shared additional details about the agreement.

While the lawsuit attracted considerable attention when it was first filed, its conclusion also brings renewed interest to McSweeney’s relatively brief but memorable time on Bravo.

Looking Back at Leah McSweeney’s Time on RHONY

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McSweeney made her debut on “The Real Housewives of New York City” during Season 12 in 2020, joining a cast that included Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

At the time, she represented a noticeably different generation of New York Housewife. A fashion entrepreneur and founder of the streetwear brand Married to the Mob, McSweeney brought a downtown sensibility to a series long associated with Manhattan society and the Upper East Side.

She also spoke openly about motherhood, her relationship with her family and her personal experiences with sobriety.

Her first season included a memorable cast trip to the Hamptons, where her interactions with the other women quickly established her as someone willing to challenge the group’s longstanding dynamics.

McSweeney returned for Season 13 in 2021, appearing alongside Singer, de Lesseps, Morgan and newcomer Eboni K. Williams.

That season ultimately became the final installment featuring the show’s original cast format before Bravo decided to introduce an entirely new group of New York Housewives.

McSweeney did, however, make another appearance in the Bravo universe.

In 2023, she joined the cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” Season 3, which was filmed in Thailand. The Peacock series brought together Housewives from different franchises, including Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Heather Gay and Whitney Rose.

Her appearance on the spinoff later became part of the legal dispute.

Although McSweeney has not returned to RHONY since the original cast’s departure, her two-season run remains a distinct chapter in the show’s history.

With the lawsuit now settled, the former Housewife can move forward from a legal matter that has followed her for more than two years.