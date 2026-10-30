‘RHOBH’ Alum Teddi Mellencamp Gives a Heartbreaking Relationship Update 

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Teddi Mellencamp recently confirmed that she’s been dating a new man. However, in the latest “Two Ts in a Pod” episode, she became emotional while talking to guest co-host Dolores Catania about a conversation they had about him not seeing her in his future.

Teddi Mellencamp Breaks Down in Tears Over Her Relationship

Getty Teddi Mellencamp

Mellencamp opened up to Catania on the October 29, 2026, episode of iHeart’s “Two Ts in a Pod.” Early in the episode, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted to being “a total freaking mess,” before promising to “pull it together” before they began to recap “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

“Like, I feel ridiculous that I’m even crying. But no, like, I went out with the Valley Guy last night, and we had like really a good time at dinner,” she said.

From there, she shared that following dinner, the guy wanted to talk about the future. According to her, “And I was like, I don’t, you know, like I kind of just talk day to day. Like, to be perfectly honest, like, I don’t know if I’m going to be alive in the future.”

“Like, I just am enjoying where I’m at, you know,” the RHOBH alum added. Mellencamp then explained that the guy asked how she feels about their relationship, to which she said, “Like, you make a nice effort. You always open the doors. You’re very chivalrous. I’ve met your parents. I met your roommate. Like, I feel comfortable.”

“He’s the person I wake up and talk to every day. He’s the person I text with at night. Like, anytime anything comes up, that’s the person I’ve been communicating with,” she added. Mellencamp then confirmed that this had gone on for four months.

Mellencamp continued recalling the conversation, saying, “And he goes, ‘But when I look at a future, I don’t see you in it.'” The guy went on to say he wanted someone who could “come more into [his] life.”

From there, she shared that the guy stated that he “felt bad” about being unable to give her all she needed amid her health crisis.

Teddi Felt That The Valley Guy Was ‘Breathing Life’ Into Her

Getty Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends The Alliance For Women In Media Foundation’s 50th Annual Gracie Awards Gala.

This section of the podcast continued with Mellencamp discussing how much the Valley Guy meant to her over their four-month relationship amid her cancer battle.

“And like, I felt like whether he knew it or not, he was breathing life into me. Like, because sometimes I’m so sad or feel so sick or that I, I feel like I could just crumble,” she said.

According to Mellencamp, “Like I pull myself together to come on the pod. But like, I feel like he was like giving me life and like.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum then questioned herself, saying, “Like, am I not good enough?”

Getty Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends an Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

According to PEOPLE, she posted an update to Instagram Stories in October 2026. “I’m not gonna try to be the old Teddi, but I’m gonna try to be the new and improved Teddi,” she said.

After that, she showed the impacts of her operations, saying, “This is how I wake up every morning. That’s my hand shaking.”

“I have a little bit of this shake, and I have not been making my bed. All of this is going to change today. I mean, not the hand-shaking part, but I’m going to make my bed, have my medication. And I’ve already got workout clothes on because I’m going to try to start to change my life today.”