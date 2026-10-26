RHOC Season 20 Reunion Looks Unveiled With Bold Fashion and a Surprising First

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20 reunion looks have officially been revealed, with the cast embracing bold colors, glamorous gowns, and a major fashion first for Shannon Storms Beador.

The Bravo stars gathered in Los Angeles on October 2 to film the reunion with host Andy Cohen, wearing dresses in shades of red, orange, coral, pink, and purple.

The reunion featured Vicki Gunvalson, Heather Dubrow, Tamra Judge, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Emily Simpson, Carmella Garcia and Beador.

While all eight women chose long dresses, their individual styles ranged from sequins and floral prints to sheer fabrics, dramatic cutouts, and sculptural designs.

Beador revealed that she stepped outside her usual reunion wardrobe for the first time in more than a decade.

Shannon Beador Makes a Major Fashion Change for RHOC Season 20 Reunion

Beador told Bravo Insider that she wore a long dress to the reunion for the first time in 12 years.

The reality star selected a hot pink, long-sleeved gown after trying on approximately 20 different dresses.

“For the first time” in 12 years, Beador explained, she decided to try something different.

“I tried probably 20 dresses, and it’s not the normal thing I’d wear, so I am excited to do something different and new,” she said.

Dubrow also embraced a new look, choosing a sculptural red gown inspired by classic Hollywood style.

The reality star described her inspiration as “Hollywood glamour.”

“This year I think I did well. It is sculptural. It is really beautiful,” Dubrow said backstage.

“I love this dress. I’m wearing Jimmy Choo shoes, and I’m feeling good.”

Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge and Gina Kirschenheiter Reveal Their Reunion Inspirations



Gunvalson drew inspiration from actress Nicole Kidman when selecting her reunion ensemble.

“We were inspired by a Nicole Kidman look and wanted to give the look a fresh pool and beach theme but make it couture!” Gunvalson explained.

Judge chose a coral gown featuring sheer fabric, cutouts, long sleeves and a high slit.

She described her dress as a “coral, sheer, cut-out, long sleeve, high-slit dress” and said she wanted to capture a “high-end pool party” atmosphere.

Kirschenheiter selected a deep purple dress after enjoying her fashion choices from the previous season’s reunion.

“This year I’m hoping we stay elevated,” Kirschenheiter said.

“Today, I’m wearing the color of the season, deep purple… And I’m going with Grecian vibes.”

Garcia wore a coral-and-red floral gown with long sleeves and a flowing skirt.

Pedranti, meanwhile, revealed that Garcia had compared her reunion dress to something a bridesmaid would wear.

Rather than changing her outfit, Pedranti embraced the comparison.

“You know what? Tis the season. Ryan [Boyajian] and I need to get married. I’m going with happy bridesmaid,” she said, referring to her fiancé.

Simpson also leaned into the resort-inspired theme.

She explained that she wanted to look like she “effortlessly [showed] up at the resort pool looking like this with three kids.”

RHOC Season 20 Reunion Seating Chart Revealed as Cast Predicts Who Will Face Tough Questions

Bravo also revealed the official seating chart for the season 20 reunion.

The network shared the arrangement on Instagram on October 2.

Gunvalson, Beador, Kirschenheiter and Simpson sat to Cohen’s left.

Judge, Dubrow, Pedranti and Garcia sat to his right.

Before filming, several cast members predicted who would face the toughest questions during the reunion.

In an August interview, Dubrow acknowledged that she had experienced conflicts with multiple cast members throughout the season.

“You’re gonna say it’s me,” Dubrow said. “I had issues with many people this season, not intentional.”

Beador agreed with that assessment but suggested another cast member could also face scrutiny.

“It’s Heather,” Beador said. “Maybe Vicki number two.”

Kirschenheiter also predicted that Gunvalson would find herself answering difficult questions, particularly about her relationship with Garcia.

“She got herself into some hot water with Carmella. I honestly don’t think she cares. I don’t know if she’ll even acknowledge she’s in the hot seat when she’s in it,” Kirschenheiter said.

She also addressed her own disagreements with Dubrow.

“I mean, Heather got herself into a few sticky situations — with me she did. I always get into a fight with her every year. But we have a true relationship, so we always work it out.”

Ahead of the taping, Beador and Judge also made changes to their hairstyles.

Judge revealed a shorter haircut in a September 26 Instagram video, writing, “Reunion ready.”

Beador showed off a longer, layered bob with side bangs the following day.

“It takes a village for me to get reunion hair ready!!!” she wrote.

Garcia previously said she planned to approach the reunion without extensive preparation.

“So I’m going to show up, have a couple of drinks, have a good time, deal with whatever needs to be dealt with, [and be] the truest version of myself,” she told the outlet.