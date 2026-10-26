‘RHOP’ Star Gizelle Bryant Addresses Her Shifting Dynamic With Robyn Dixon

Robyn Dixon returned to “The Real Housewives of Potomac” as a friend of the show for its 11th season. Recently, her best friend, Gizelle Bryant, addressed her co-stars’ claim that Dixon is now holding her more accountable and said her “Reasonably Shady” podcast host had always done that.

Gizelle Bryant Reacts to Being Held Accountable By Robyn Dixon

Getty Robyn Dixon attends an event as reports suggest she could be back in the mix for RHOP season 11

Us Weekly interviewed Bryant in October 2026 and asked the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star about her friendship with Bryant and how it felt to have her hold her feet to the fire on camera.

“Robyn and I always hold each other accountable and we [always] have,” she began. “They haven’t necessarily shown it in the past. It’s like now they’re finally showing it, which is great. Well, great for Robyn, I guess.”

Regarding how she feels about Dixon calling her out on the show for mentioning a rumor about Tia Glover’s marriage on the “Reasonably Shady” podcast, Bryant said, “Robyn should hold me accountable.” Notably, the comment about Glover’s marriage was edited out of the podcast episode, but Dixon mentioned it on the show.

“Someone should. I mean, I’m not mad at it,” Bryant added. After that, the outlet asked the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star about the show’s 11th season, which premiered on October 11.

“Karen is back, and she’s back sharing her true self more so than before, I think. Robyn’s back,” she teased. “I feel like with the vibe, we got the whole gang back together again, so we know each other. We know how to have fun. We know how to poke each other a little bit, and it’s the best.”

Gizelle Bryant Also Discussed ‘The Traitors’

Getty Gizelle Bryant

Bryant has been announced as one of the stars of the upcoming sixth season of “The Traitors,” which is expected to premiere on Peacock in January 2027. While speaking to Us Weekly, she was asked if Dixon, who appeared on the show’s third season, had given her advice.

“She volunteered her advice,” said Bryant. “Was it harder than I expected? It’s long days, and I didn’t know how long. Actually, yes, it was harder than I expected. It’s hard, but it’s a wonderful experience.”

Bryant was then asked about the “Traitors” cast’s group chat, with her confirming, “[It’s] going off as we speak. My leg is vibrating. They’re talking now.”

The RHOP Star Previously Discussed Being the Villain

Getty Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow attend as the cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” appear on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live at SiriusXM Studios on August 05, 2026 in New York City.

Bryant appeared on iHeart’s “The Breakfast Club” in October 2026 to promote “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” During the interview, she was asked if she’d ever watched scenes from the hit Bravo series and discovered that she’d been the villain in some situations.

“All the time,” she said. “But I actually do know it. I do know it in the moment.” After that, the RHOP star discussed separating reality from the show.

According to her, “I think what we realize is we are making a show, and this is entertaining, and you can’t get caught up in the personal of it. Even though we’re discussing personal things.”