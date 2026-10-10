RHOP Star Stacey Rusch Gets Honest About Her Strained Relationship With Gizelle Bryant

Season 11 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” premieres on October 11. Stacey Rusch is returning for her third season, and recently, the former QVC host opened up about the show, including her often contentious relationship with Gizelle Bryant. Plus, she’s also opening up about her feelings on Robyn Dixon and potentially joining “The Traitors.”

Stacey Rusch Opens Up About Where She Stands With Her RHOP Co-star Gizelle Bryant

Getty Gizelle Bryant

Entertainment Tonight’s Brice Sander interviewed Rusch about the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” in October 2026. During the interview, Sander asked the RHOP star about her relationship with Bryant, and she said things were mostly the same between them.

She said, “Gizelle and I have come to a great place.” Rusch then explained, “We both know that we just don’t care for each other, and we’re fine with that and better for it.” Sander then asked if the understanding was that they can “coexist, but we’ll never be friends,” and she responded, “Absolutely.”

From there, the “Real Housewives of Potomac” star was asked to identify the reason she and Bryant aren’t better friends. She said, “I think that Gizelle and I have finally come to a point where we accept each other for who we are, and we realized we are very different.”

After that, Rusch claimed, “And our definition of friendship is different, and I’m like a good person. She’s a mean girl. Unnecessarily, so it’s no surprise that we don’t get along.”

Stacey Rusch Also Discussed Robyn Dixon Returning to the Show

Getty Robyn Dixon attends an event as reports suggest she could be back in the mix for RHOP season 11

Regarding Bryant, the fact that Dixon is returning to the show as a friend of was mentioned, with Sander wondering how the two got along given that Dixon and Bryant are best friends.

Rusch stated, “Robyn and I got along really well from the start,” before calling Dixon “a regular girlfriend.” She then said, “I really got along with her, and I enjoyed her this season regardless of Gizelle.” Regarding differences with Bryant, given that she had Dixon, Rush hinted that Ashley Darby may have been pushed to the side following her close friendship with her fellow RHOP OG in season 10.

According to her, “You know Ashley and Gizelle were besties, and then her real bestie came back so the dynamics change a little bit.”

The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Wants to Do ‘The Traitors’

Getty Stacey Rusch

Elsewhere in the interview, Santer mentioned “The Traitors,” noting that Bryant is currently filming the upcoming season in Scotland. When asked about her potentially joining in a future season, Rusch said, “I love the show. It’s a family favorite in my house, and I would love to be a part of it.” When asked whether she’d be a traitor or a faithful, she said she’d be the latter.

Season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” also stars Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Tia Glover, and a newbie, Courtney Ajinca. In addition to Dixon, Monique Samuels will appear as a friend of the show after returning for season 10.