Stacey Rusch Gives a Positive Update on Wendy Osefo Amid RHOP Filming 

Season 11 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Potomac” is currently in production. Among the returning cast is fan-favorite Stacey Rusch. Now, in the middle of filming, the RHOP star is not only dishing on what fans can expect, but she’s also giving an update on Wendy Osefo amid her legal woes.

Rusch attended the 2026 Las Culturistas Awards. While on the red carpet, Zachary Reality asked her about “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” She said, “There’s a lot going on. We’re right in the middle of our season, and there’s been a lot of love and a lot of drama, as one can expect from ‘Potomac.'”

Stacey Rusch Also Opened Up About Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon

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As Rusch continued her red carpet interview at the Las Culturistas Awards, the reporter inquired about Robyn Dixon, who is returning to the show after a two-season absence as a friend of. According to the RHOP star, “It’s great. We get along really well.”

From there, he mentioned one of Rusch’s other costars, Wendy Osefo, who is currently awaiting trial in her insurance fraud case. Regarding her update, she stated, “Wendy’s doing well. We are all standing in solidarity with her and behind her.

Toward the end of the chat, Rusch responded to questions about the recent “Summer House” scandal involving West Wilson, Amanda Batula, and Ciara Miller. She revealed that she’s “catching up” with the show. The RHOP star then said, “I’m a girl’s girl, and there are just certain rules that you don’t break.”

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Rusch joined “The Real Housewives of Potomac” for its 9th season. At that time, she was divorcing her husband, Thiemo Rusch, with it being finalized in December of 2024. However, they then reconciled, even spending Christmas together the same year.

When RHOP season 11 began, they were a couple again, but he had not moved back into the home. Fast-forward to February 2026, and Rusch confirmed to PEOPLE that they were living together again.

She shared, “My ex-husband and I are dating, and it feels really, really like this incredible blessing to be able to have a second chance with someone that you’ve known for 20 years, the father of your child, one of your best friends on this earth.”

The former QVC host added, “Thank God that we have a second chance. So we’re just navigating that as best as we can.” Regarding the living arrangement, she proclaimed, “We’re all back together right where we belong.”

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 11 Cast

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According to Deadline, the cast of season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” was confirmed in April 2026. In addition to Rusch, Dixon, and Osefo, the series will feature Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and Tia Glover. Additionally, Karen Huger is returning after her absence from season 10, which was due to her stint in jail. Monique Samuels is also believed to be filming as a friend of the show despite being left out of the initial announcement.

Per Bravo, Andy Cohen gave an update in April. He said, “We’ve begun filming, and it’s going great. So you’ll be happy to know.”