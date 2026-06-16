Jacqueline Laurita’s Son Is So Grown Up at 17

Jacqueline Laurita was an original member of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but ultimately stepped away from the series. Though Bravo fans hope to see her return to the network soon, she has plenty of projects to occupy her time.

These days, Jacqueline enjoys using her public platform to advocate for autistic individuals. Her 17-year-old son, Nicholas, is autistic. Recently, the reality star gave fans a glimpse into her son’s birthday celebration.

In a sweet social media post, Jacqueline Laurita gushed over her son and highlighted all the wonderful qualities Nicholas has.

Chris & Jacqueline Laurita Celebrate Their Son’s 17th Birthday

Chris and Jacqueline Laurita are the parents of a 17-year-old. Their son, Nicholas, just celebrated his birthday. To commemorate the occasion, his mother praised the wonderful young man he had become.

“Today my son Nicholas turns 17, 💙” the reality star penned a touching Instagram post. “His beautiful cousin Fiona shares the same birthday but she’s one year older. We love celebrating them together every year. This year it was an enjoyable old school picnic at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point (He wanted ‘Red’ decor and Crack Shack chicken).”

Jacqueline noted that her son also ventured to Las Vegas to spend time with his grandparents and other beloved family members. Without a doubt, he’s surrounded by unconditional love and support.

“As I sit here thinking about that, I feel overwhelmed with gratitude. Seventeen years ago, I became Nicholas’s mom, and little did I know that he would become one of my greatest teachers,” the “Real Housewives” alum continued. “Our journey with autism has been filled with challenges, victories, tears, laughter, uncertainty, growth, and more love than I ever thought possible.”

She went on to detail how strong and resilient she finds her son. Even though the world closely paid attention to his struggles, she saw beyond all of that and recognized his best qualities.

“As you turn 17 today, I want you to know how incredibly proud I am of you. Not because of where you’ve been or where you’re going, but because of who you are,” Jacqueline continued. “You are one of the greatest blessings of my life. Thank you for making me a better person, a stronger woman, and a more compassionate mother. I love you beyond words, Nicholas. Happy 17th birthday, my sweet boy!”

Bravo Fans Hope Nicholas Has His Best Year Yet

In the comments, fans wished Nick well as he celebrated his 17th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to your sweet Nick!!! What a wonderful way to celebrate 🥳🥳” one kind fan wrote in the comments.

“Happiest birthday to you Nick! 🎈🥳” another added. “I have loved your personal journey of hard work and dedication. Keep reaching for another year filled with joy and happiness. 🩵🙏”

Jacqueline’s husband, Chris, also expressed gratitude for Nicholas in an Instagram post of his own.

“I’m proud of you every single day — not for being perfect, not for fitting into anyone else’s expectations, but for being you,” Chris Laurita wrote. “Happy 17th birthday, son. I love you more than you’ll ever know, and I’m so grateful I get to walk through this life with you. ❤️”

Bravo fans are excited to see what the Lauritas will share about Nicholas next.