Andy Cohen Reveals Why ‘Real Housewives’ Still Feels Special After 20 Years

Andy Cohen is celebrating two decades of “The Real Housewives” by looking back at the friendships, unforgettable reunions and personal moments that helped shape Bravo’s reality television empire.

During an appearance on the “Morally Corrupt” podcast, Cohen discussed his new book, “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook,” which features behind-the-scenes photographs and stories from 20 years of “Housewives.”

The Bravo host also reflected on his relationships with longtime cast members, shared his excitement about “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and explained why the franchise’s lasting success comes from its ensemble casts.

Andy Cohen Reflects on 20 Years of ‘Real Housewives’ Memories

Cohen explained that he spent years photographing reunion sets from his seat, capturing moments that viewers rarely see.

The upcoming 20th anniversary inspired him to turn those photographs into a book documenting the franchise’s evolution.

“It’s what I see looking to my left, looking to my right,” Cohen explained.

The collection also includes personal reflections about decisions he wishes he had handled differently.

Cohen said he hopes the book offers cast members an opportunity to revisit their shared history.

“It’s like a yearbook of our lives,” he said.

Looking through early photographs of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” particularly moved Cohen. He recalled watching NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak, Kandi Burruss and Shereé Whitfield become recognizable television personalities.

He also reflected on how the original franchises developed alongside his own career.

“I feel like we all came up together, like we all got famous together,” Cohen said.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 05: (L-R) Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards, Luann de Lesseps, Teresa Giudice, Gizelle Bryant and Lisa Barlow attend as the cast of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” appear on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live at SiriusXM Studios on August 05, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Andy Cohen Shares Excitement About ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

While discussing the franchise’s current direction, Cohen expressed particular enthusiasm for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

He praised the show’s recent seasons and said its latest reunion reminded him of earlier years.

Cohen recalled turning to Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks during filming and celebrating how familiar the atmosphere felt.

The positive momentum has continued into production on the upcoming season.

Cohen revealed that the cast was filming a trip when he recorded the interview. He said daily production summaries have already provided plenty of entertainment.

“I was howling,” Cohen said. “It is so funny. These women are like top tier.”

His comments reflected his continued affection for the Atlanta franchise and confidence in its cast.

Andy Cohen Explains the Secret to the Franchise’s Longevity

Cohen also discussed how “The Real Housewives” has continued evolving despite significant cast changes.

He pointed to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” as an example of an ensemble finding new momentum after a major departure.

“No person is greater than the show,” Cohen said.

He explained that the franchise’s strength comes from its cast members working together rather than depending on one personality.

Cohen also praised the more personal moments featured during Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” including conversations about friendships and family challenges.

For Cohen, those connections remain central to the franchise’s identity.

As “The Real Housewives” celebrates its milestone anniversary, his scrapbook highlights the relationships and memories that have helped Bravo’s signature franchise endure.