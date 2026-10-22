Teresa Giudice Shares Heartbreaking Admission About Daughter Milania’s Grief

Teresa Giudice is opening up about a devastating loss in her family’s life and the difficulty of watching her daughter Milania grieve someone she has known almost her entire life.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke candidly about her 20-year-old daughter’s heartbreak during a new interview with Us Weekly, published Oct. 21. Milania lost her childhood best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in a tragic accident over the summer, and Teresa admitted that finding the right words to comfort her daughter has been difficult.

For Teresa, the loss is deeply personal, too. Victoria spent so much time with the Giudice family growing up that Teresa considered her another daughter.

Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Daughter Milania’s Heartbreak

During her joint interview with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, Teresa was asked how she has been helping Milania through a particularly challenging year.

Rather than focusing on the headlines surrounding her daughter in recent months, Teresa spoke about the grief Milania has been carrying since losing Victoria.

The two had been inseparable since early childhood, meeting in an art class when they were just 4 years old.

Victoria died following an accident in late July at age 20.

Teresa explained that the young woman had been a constant presence in their home for years. Losing her has left the entire family struggling to process what happened.

“I can’t even — I don’t even know what to say to her because she’s grieving,” Teresa told Us Weekly.

Her comments offered a glimpse into the difficult position she finds herself in as a mother. While she wants to help Milania through the loss, Teresa acknowledged that she doesn’t always know what to say.

She also spoke about how profoundly Victoria’s death has affected her personally.

“I felt like I lost another daughter because Victoria was always in my house,” Teresa said. “I can’t even believe she’s not here anymore. It’s been really hard.”

The remarks underscored just how closely connected the two families had become over the years.

For Milania, Victoria wasn’t simply a friend she met growing up. She was someone who had been part of her life since preschool, making the sudden loss especially painful.

Milania Giudice Has Been Open About Her Difficult Year

Teresa’s emotional comments come as Milania has begun speaking publicly about her mental health and the challenges she has faced in recent months.

On Oct. 12, Milania shared a personal Instagram video discussing her mental health diagnoses and the steps she has been taking to care for herself.

She explained that she has been receiving professional treatment and working on her well-being, while encouraging others not to feel ashamed of their own struggles.

“I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders and I do work on myself,” Milania said.

Her decision to speak openly drew messages of encouragement from family members, including her older sister Gia Giudice.

Teresa’s latest interview adds important context to an already emotional period for her daughter, revealing the tremendous grief the family has been navigating privately.

Although Teresa is accustomed to sharing her family life with viewers, her comments about Victoria were particularly personal. She spoke not as a reality television personality, but as a mother mourning someone who had grown up alongside her children.

And while she admitted that she doesn’t always know how to comfort Milania, her words made clear how deeply she understands the loss her daughter is experiencing.