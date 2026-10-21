Lisa Vanderpump Pushes Back on Andy Cohen’s RHUGT Story as Garcelle Beauvais Makes Bravo Return

Lisa Vanderpump is setting the record straight about Andy Cohen’s claim that she turned down an invitation to appear on “Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.”

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, 66, said she never personally declined the offer, although she confirmed she would not have participated.

Vanderpump also discussed her new Las Vegas hotel, praised former “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix and reunited with Garcelle Beauvais during the October 21 finale of “Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas.”

During an interview with NBC’s “Hollywood Reeltime,” Vanderpump responded to Cohen’s recent comments about her absence from RHUGT.

“No, I never would [appear], and I was just told that Andy said that was the, when I said, ‘No,’ that stung the most. I didn’t even say ‘No,'” Vanderpump explained.

“They must’ve said, ‘No,’ for me because I was opening the hotel or I was filming in Austria, ‘Vanderpump Villa.'”

Cohen previously told Entertainment Tonight that he wanted Vanderpump to make an appearance on the series but that she had rejected the invitation.

“We wanted [Lisa Vanderpump] to come back for [RHUGT] just to make an appearance, and she said, ‘No,'” Cohen said.

He also offered his own theory about why she might have declined.

“I think cuz she can’t stand [Kyle Richards] and [Dorit Kemsley], but that’s just me guessing,” Cohen added.

Despite disputing how the decision was communicated, Vanderpump made it clear she has no plans to return to RHOBH.

Vanderpump Reveals Why Former Cast Members Won’t Run Her New Hotel

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Vanderpump also addressed whether any former “Vanderpump Rules” cast members could take charge of The Vanderpump Hotel in Las Vegas.

“None of them are qualified to run it,” she said.

Instead, Vanderpump explained that she trusts Nick Solomon to oversee the property.

“Nick Solomon, who is running it, is so qualified. Thank god, I have complete sanity there. But I love the energy they bring,” she explained.

Vanderpump specifically praised Natalie Maguire’s bartending skills and said she would consider employing former cast members at her Las Vegas businesses.

“Like [Natalie Maguire], you see the feel-good factor she brings. She’s a great bartender. Absolutely would I employ them in Vegas, but not to run it.”

Garcelle Beauvais Returns to Bravo for a Reunion With Her Former RHOBH Co-Star

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Vanderpump’s latest Bravo appearance also featured Beauvais, who left RHOBH after five seasons.

According to E! News, Beauvais appeared during the October 21 finale of “Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas,” where the former castmates discussed their friendship and Vanderpump’s hospitality business.

“Garcelle is just my kind of woman, my kind of girl,” Vanderpump said.

She recalled hiring Beauvais’ son, Oliver Saunders, at Vanderpump à Paris after he expressed interest in working there.

“He said, ‘I want to go to Vanderpump à Paris.’ Two months later, he was our best waiter,” Vanderpump explained.

“And he’s still there, and he takes it very seriously. I love that family.”

Beauvais congratulated Vanderpump on her latest business milestone.

“I’m so excited for you. I’m so proud of you,” Beauvais said.

Vanderpump responded by praising her former co-star’s support.

“You are the rare breed in this business of being a supportive woman, and that’s what I love,” she said.

“We should be!” Beauvais replied.

The reunion also included a conversation about Saunders and his girlfriend, Shantei Paranada. Vanderpump suggested the couple should have another child, but Saunders dismissed the idea.

“No, we’re done. We’re very happy. We’re good,” he said.