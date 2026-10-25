Andy Cohen Reveals the ‘Real Housewives’ Reunion That Left Him ‘Unsettled’

Andy Cohen has hosted numerous reunions for not only the “Real Housewives” franchise but also other Bravo shows. Recently, he opened up about when Nicki Minaj hosted part of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion and why her on-stage antics left him unsettled.

Andy Cohen Didn’t Love the Way Nicki Minaj Spoke to the RHOP Cast

Getty Nicki Minaj

Cohen appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s “Morally Corrupt” podcast in October 2026 while promoting his new book, “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse.” During the interview, the topic of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” season six reunion came up, with him sharing his unfiltered thoughts about Minaj.

“In Potomac, when Nicki Minaj came out and hosted that hour, which was so incredible,” Cohen began.

“But when she came out, I was in the back, and I was almost- there was a part of me that was unsettled, and I talk about this in the book because she was going there in a way that I never could.”

In discussing examples, Cohen said that Minaj was “really going after certain of them,” before saying that the rapper “felt a certain way” as a viewer. Specifically, he highlighted Candice Dillard Bassett, saying he “felt bad” for her over what Minaj had said about her music career.

“She was making her visibly uncomfortable, and Candice is tough, and she can take it, and she rose to the occasion.” Cohen then said Dillard-Bassett came out on top at the reunion after singing and sounding “great.”

From there, he called what he saw from Minaj’s hosting “proof” that you “can’t do that every time.”

“Because if I went in there and I was a raging [bleep] to people, then they wouldn’t want to do the reunion at all. It’s hard enough for them already to show up and have to face the music,” he explained.

Cohen then discussed, as the reunion host, being able to move on and “accept whatever their answer is,” before saying, “I have to keep the plane in the sky.”

The ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Cast Has Discussed Nicki Minaj

Getty Candiace Dillard Bassett attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by The Black Music Collective during the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Season 6 of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” aired in 2021, with the reunion being filmed in October before airing in late November. Ahead of the three-part reunion airing, Dillard-Bassett spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Minaj’s guest hosting duties.

“Let me clear this up. The Queen did show up; she looked amazing. She went in on me, but she went in on everybody,” she began.

“She held back not at all. No holds barred. Gave us the business. Read us all for filth. And I would do it again.” “The whole time I was like, ‘Are we really here? Is this really happening? WTF’ the entire time. I could have sat there for hours,” the former RHOP continued.

According to her, “She watches our show. She’s so into our show. She was going back to season one, quoting things that regular fans would not quote. She was amazing. So, she can read me all day.”

Gizelle Bryant spoke to ESSENCE in November 2021, telling the outlet, “Nicki Minaj was everything when she filmed the reunion with us. When it was all said and done, I gave her a hug and told her, ‘Nicki, you did a great job.'”