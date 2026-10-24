Brandi Glanville Has Entire Face Temporarily Removed for Parasite Treatment

Today, Friday, October 23, is the day Brandi Glanville underwent a major procedure in an attempt to defeat the stubborn facial parasite she’s battled since at least 2023. The Bravo personality announced the plan on the October 22 episode of her podcast “Brandi Glanville” unfiltered. She titled the show “They’re Taking My Face Off Friday.”

Brandi Glanville Explains Why She Had Her Face Temporarily Removed

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On the podcast, Brandi announced had good news before saying, “Dr. Carlo Henrado is taking my face off on Friday.” She said the plan was to “do an exploratory surgery to kind of do a power wash under my skin.”

She said prior to the surgery, her doctor had already located two definite spots of either fungal balls or something alive. “I think it’s alive, personally,” she confided, saying the terrifying invader “moves when it wants to.”

The 53-year-old said her doctor will peel back her face and cut out what he finds. She sounded enthusiastic about the plan, saying Dr. Henrado “comes highly reccommeded” and is performing the procedure for what insurance will take plus another $5,000.”

Glanville said she’s okay with the high price tag. She said the condition started in her cheek and jawbone before going over head and down the back of her neck. “Now it’s down my spine,” she revealed.

She says her doctor wants to “cut the head off the beast” to make the other areas of concern easier to treat. Glanville said it will be her first facial surgery and declared, “I’m super excited. But I’m scared to death,” and that she was warned the process is “more intensive than a facelift.” She said her doctor has to “go in there with a power washer basically, and knives.” She said she’d also be having her blood spun and getting a “platelet thing” on the inside of her face after having it washed. She then joked, “We might not want my blood at this point.”

The parasite has caused a number of health issues for Glanville, including blocked glands that have caused fluid to build up in both of her ears. She says she was recently tested for double ear infections which came back negative.

“Thank God Gina found him for me,” Brandi said of her surgeon, likely referring to her close friend, Gina Rodriguez.

Brandi Glanville Said Ultrasound Found Something ‘Moving’ and ‘Alive’ Last Month

Last month in an update on her Instagram Stories, Glanville shared the results of an MRI and ultrasound. “We did the MRI and it’s all on the left side of my face. But then the doctor decided to do an ultrasound. We did the ultrasound in the doctor’s office and the technician said that there was something alive in my face and that it was moving and she’d never seen anything like it,” she revealed.

She also shared that she requires 18 hours a day of IV infusions. A GoFundMe to help with treatment costs listed some of Glanville’s specific diagnoses, saying, “Brandi has been diagnosed with highly resistant ESBL Klebsiella and Enterobacter with biofilm, Coccidioidomycosis (Valley Fever), Demodex dermatitis and mononucleosis.”

Back in February, she had her 18-year-old breast implants removed. She believes her health struggle was triggered when the right implant ruptured, leaking silicone into the surrounding tissue and lymph nodes.