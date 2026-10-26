‘The Golden Life’ Stars Reveal Why Their New Show Is About More Than a Reunion

The women of “The Golden Life” are embracing a new chapter, and they hope their return to reality television inspires viewers to do the same.

During a SiriusXM interview with hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real, Dorinda Medley, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Kelly Bensimon discussed their new E! series, which reunites the former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars in Palm Beach.

While the cast promised plenty of familiar humor, they emphasized that the series celebrates friendship, independence and finding new opportunities later in life.

‘The Golden Life’ Cast Wants to Inspire Women of All Ages

Singer explained that the women have entered a stage of life where they can prioritize their own happiness.

With their children pursuing independent lives and fewer family obligations, the cast members have more freedom to explore new experiences.

“I want this to be inspirational and aspirational,” Singer said during the SiriusXM conversation.

She also shared how much she enjoys her active lifestyle, which includes tennis, golf and socializing.

“Age is just a number. It’s mind over matter,” Singer said.

Medley agreed that Palm Beach offers an exciting change of pace.

She described the destination as a place where people remain socially active and continue pursuing romantic relationships.

“If someone told me at 35, I feel this good in my 60s, I said, you’re crazy,” Medley explained. “I’m happier than ever.”

The cast hopes viewers recognize that meaningful new experiences do not have an expiration date.

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The Former ‘RHONY’ Stars Celebrate Their Lasting Friendships

Although the women have spent time apart, they said reconnecting for the series felt natural.

“We picked up right where we left off,” one cast member explained.

Singer emphasized that their friendships extend beyond filming.

“We have genuine friendships,” she said, acknowledging that the women occasionally disagree but continue supporting one another.

Bensimon also highlighted the importance of maintaining close relationships as people grow older.

“Human connection is crucial to longevity,” she said.

The cast members described spending time together outside the show, attending family gatherings and supporting one another’s professional projects.

Medley praised de Lesseps’ cabaret performances, while the group celebrated Bensimon’s success in real estate.

They also discussed how Cameo has helped them maintain relationships with longtime fans.

“It’s a real monthly income at this point,” one cast member said.

‘The Golden Life’ Brings New Opportunities and New Beginnings

The women revealed that developing the series took years of conversations and planning.

Some initially hesitated to return to reality television, but the show’s uplifting direction eventually convinced them.

Medley said she appreciated the opportunity to document their everyday lives rather than participate in another short vacation series.

“We have 20 episodes in the can,” she explained. “This is a story of our lives.”

De Lesseps also described returning to Palm Beach with a different perspective and a renewed sense of independence.

Meanwhile, Medley shared how her daughter Hannah encouraged her to take the opportunity.

“Mom, just go for it,” Hannah told her, according to Medley.

For the cast, “The Golden Life” represents more than another television appearance. It offers a chance to celebrate their friendships while showing viewers that reinvention remains possible at any age.