RHONJ’s Margaret Josephs Joins ‘The Golden Life’ as Andy Cohen Reacts

Former “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs is officially heading to the Hamptons.

Just days after reports surfaced that E! expanded “The Golden Life” after executives were impressed by early footage from the upcoming reality series, Josephs confirmed she’s joining the cast alongside “Sex and the City” creator Candace Bushnell. The announcement quickly sparked excitement from some of Bravo’s biggest names, including Andy Cohen.

The casting news marks the first major additions to the series since E! reportedly ordered additional episodes, giving the network’s newest reality franchise even more star power ahead of its fall premiere.

Margaret Josephs Celebrates Joining ‘The Golden Life’

Josephs shared the news with fans on Instagram on July 16, posting a screenshot of the Deadline announcement alongside an enthusiastic message about joining the series.

“What’s better than summer in the Hamptons… joining the cast of the GOLDEN LIFE with these ICONIC women! ✨🧡✨ thrilled to be a part of this!”

Bushnell will also join the cast as filming shifts from Palm Beach to the Hamptons following E!’s reported episode expansion.

The original lineup already includes former “The Real Housewives of New York City” stars Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Bensimon and Dorinda Medley, all of whom reunite on the lifestyle-focused series that follows the longtime friends as they navigate a new chapter of life together.

Josephs’ addition comes shortly after that expansion was revealed, making her one of the franchise’s first major new cast members. This marks the first major television announcement from Josephs after she announced that she would not return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for Season 15.

Andy Cohen and Bravo Stars Rally Around Margaret

Josephs’ announcement immediately drew support from familiar Bravo faces.

Sonja Morgan commented: “Woo hoo Marge ❤️”

Luann de Lesseps added three red heart emojis. And Andy Cohen also weighed in, posting a string of clapping emojis to celebrate the news.

E! later shared its own announcement on Instagram, teasing the next chapter of filming.

“After Palm Beach, we’re headed to the Hamptons!”

The network also confirmed Josephs and Bushnell’s additions to the cast, prompting several stars featured on the series to join the celebration.

Ramona Singer declared: “The rumors are true!”

Sonja Morgan teased: “Life just got a little more golden.”

Dorinda Medley added: “And, we have some good friends joining us,”

before Josephs chimed in herself. “I’m joining the Golden Life on E,”

Bushnell followed with: “Along with a good friend, yours truly.”

Kelly Bensimon then exclaimed: “We’re all headed to the Hamptons!”

Luann de Lesseps wrapped up the announcement with: “See you soon, only on E!”

The latest casting announcement adds fresh momentum to “The Golden Life,” which has already generated significant buzz before its debut. With E! reportedly expanding the series after strong early footage and now bringing in Josephs and Bushnell, the network appears to be betting big on what could become Bravo fans’ next must-watch reality series when the first half of Season 1 premieres this fall.