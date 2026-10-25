Lisa Rinna ‘Excited’ to Work With Husband Harry Hamlin for the First Time in 20 Years

Lisa Rinna opened up to People about working with her husband, Harry Hamlin.

The pair are set to star together in a new production of It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play this holiday season. It’s the first time the actors have worked alongside each other in nearly 20 years.

Directed by Jerry Zaks and starring Andrew Rannells, Megan Hilty, and Tituss Burgess, It’s a Wonderful Life will begin previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on Nov. 4 and officially open on Nov. 18. The show will run for nine weeks, through Jan. 3.

Andrew Rannells will lead the show as George Bailey, while Megan Hilty will play Mary Bailey. Meanwhile, Tituss Burgess will play Clarence, while Lisa Rinna will play Violet and Hamlin, the villainous Mr. Potter.

How Lisa Rinna Feels About Working With Husband, Harry Hamlin Again

Getty Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna attend the AMC Networks’ EMMY Brunch at LAVO Ristorante on January 14, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images)

While stepping out to the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Oct. 18, Lisa Rinna gave a little insight into working again with her husband, Harry Hamlin.

“Funnily enough, I am not nervous. I’m excited,” she shared.

“I will take the red-eye, and I will have my first rehearsal tomorrow,” she added.

Hamlin and Rinna married in March 1997 and share two daughters together, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray. Hamlin also has a son, Dimitri, with ex Ursula Andress.

It’s Been Over 20 Years Since Lisa Rinna Last Acted Alongside Harry Hamlin

Getty Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin speak during the EIF’s Women’s Cancer Research Fund honoring Melissa Etheridge at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Unforgettable Evening on March 1, 2006 at the Regent Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The last time married couple Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna starred on Broadway together was in 2007 when she played Roxie Hart to his Billy Flynn.

The two frequently appeared together on reality TV together, including during Rinna’s eight-season run on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and in their own series Harry Loves Lisa.

In 2024, she spoke to the Jennifer Hudson Show about how her memorable stint on RHOBH affected her acting career.

“It has made me a better actor,” Rinna said, per People. “I’m acting again [and] I’m not kidding — you laugh but it’s true. I think it made me a better actor.”