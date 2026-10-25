Porsha Williams Hints at Big Surprise for Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello’s New Romance

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams revealed that she has been exchanging private messages with Phaedra Parks’ boyfriend, Chris “CT” Tamburello, about a surprise involving her longtime friend.

During Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, on October 24, Williams shared new details about Parks’ relationship with “The Challenge” star, which the couple publicly confirmed in September 2026.

While appearing on the “Andy’s Housewives History Lesson” panel, moderators Lauren Smith and Rachel Smith asked Williams whether she had met Parks’ new boyfriend.

“So, CT and I, we’ve [texted] before concerning Phaedra, certain surprises,” Williams revealed.

However, she refused to share additional details.

“I’m keeping it a surprise,” she said.

Williams also addressed whether she and her girlfriend, Patrice “Sway” McKinney, had gone on double dates with Parks and Tamburello.

Although she did not directly answer the question, Williams shared her thoughts about the couple’s relationship.

“I can say that they have a very genuine, beautiful friendship that’s blooming. And, you know, I think it’s gonna be something special,” she said.

Another RHOA Star Weighs In on Phaedra Parks and CT Tamburello’s Unexpected Romance

Williams wasn’t the only Atlanta Housewife to discuss Parks’ new relationship at Bravo Fan Fest.

Angela Oakley also addressed the couple on the event’s “#NoFilter” panel.

“I think Phaedra and CT are the real deal!” Oakley declared.

However, Oakley admitted she hadn’t met Tamburello yet.

Parks and Tamburello first met while competing on season 2 of Peacock’s “The Traitors.”

The two reality stars kept their romantic relationship private for some time before making their public debut as a couple in September.

Ahead of the 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Parks appeared on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live,” where she revealed that she would attend the ceremony with Tamburello.

During the interview, Parks acknowledged they had been seeing each other for a while but declined to say exactly when their relationship began.

The couple attended the September 5 event together in Los Angeles.

The following day, Parks shared photos from their night out on Instagram, along with a message about her boyfriend.

“Some came for the awards. I came with the prize,” Parks wrote on September 6. “Thank you to the real trophy for making a beautiful night even better.”

CT Tamburello Reveals What Makes His Relationship With Phaedra Parks Different

Following their public debut, Tamburello opened up about his relationship with Parks during a September 19 interview with Us Weekly.

“I’ll say — I don’t want to jinx it — but I’ll say we’re in a good place,” Tamburello said.

The longtime MTV reality star also discussed how their different personalities work together.

“I know I’m crazy in my own right. It’s probably for the best I’m not around her every day, to be honest. But she’s amazing. She really is. The way I would describe it is like Paula Abdul, ‘Opposites Attract.’ You remember that old video? That’s us, you know?”

Tamburello also credited Parks with bringing a sense of calm to his life.

“With her, she just brings peace. It’s easy to just stay calm around her,” he explained.

Parks provided another update about their relationship during an October 10 interview with People.

“He’s a great guy,” Parks said. “And so yeah, I’m very excited.”