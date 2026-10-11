Phaedra Parks Shares Relationship Update With CT Tamburello

Phaedra Parks is happy with how things are going with CT Tamburello.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, offered an update on her romance with the Challenge personality, 46, during an interview with PEOPLE on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“It’s going great. He’s a great guy,” Parks said of Tamburello. “And so yeah, I’m very excited.”

The reality stars previously competed together on the second season of “The Traitors,” which aired in 2024.

Their friendship caught viewers’ attention, and fans began speculating about a possible romance after the pair exchanged flirty messages on social media.

Parks Confirmed the Relationship in September

Parks confirmed they were dating during a Sept. 4 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, “Jeff Lewis Live.”

“Are you dating? I heard you were going to the Emmys with a date. Is this a platonic thing?” Lewis asked.

“It’s not,” Parks replied.

She also confirmed that she planned to attend the Creative Arts Emmys with Tamburello, who was presenting an award, as her date. When Lewis asked whether they had gone out together before, Parks said, “Yeah,” while keeping the details of their relationship private.

She later shared photos of herself and Tamburello looking cozy at the event on Instagram.

“Some came for the awards. I came with the prize. Thank you to the real trophy for making a beautiful night even better. #Emmys,” she captioned the post.

The couple’s romance had already sparked excitement among fans in August. On Aug. 9, Tamburello posted that he was still looking for an Emmy Awards plus-one and asked whether anyone could put in “a good word for me” with Parks.

The attorney and reality star responded with a flirty message of her own.

“Baby I’m already yours,” she wrote.

Tamburello Gushes on the Relationship

Tamburello also opened up about their relationship in an interview with US Weekly in late September, revealing that he felt comfortable with Parks.

“I’ll say—I don’t want to jinx it—but I’ll say we’re in a good place,” he said. “With her, she just brings peace. It’s easy to just stay calm around her.”

He also suggested that their differences help balance their relationship.

“I know I’m crazy in my own right,” he quipped. “It’s probably for the best if I’m not around her every day, to be honest. But she’s amazing. She really is. The way I would describe it is like Paula Abdul, ‘Opposites Attract.’ You remember that old video? That’s us.”

The comparison referenced Abdul’s 1989 hit song and its accompanying music video, which featured the animated character MC Skat Kat.

Tamburello acknowledged that he is still learning how to navigate relationships and communicate effectively.

“Contrary to popular belief, I do learn,” he playfully teased. “Maybe a slower learner, but I do learn, and some things are better left unsaid and I think oversharing can be a bad thing.”

For now, Parks’ latest comments suggest that the couple are enjoying their relationship while keeping some details to themselves. With both reality stars speaking positively about their connection, fans have plenty of reasons to keep watching this budding romance.