For Teresa Giudice, the holidays are looking a little different these days, and the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has plenty to celebrate this year.

After spending Christmas Eve with Joe and Melissa Gorga in 2025 following their long-awaited family reconciliation, Giudice has revealed whether the siblings will be getting together again this holiday season.

In an exclusive interview with People published on Monday, Nov. 23, the Bravo star opened up about her upcoming holiday plans while promoting her newly released memoir, “The Queen of New Jersey.”

“We’re going to spend Christmas Eve together again this year,” Giudice told the outlet.

For longtime RHONJ fans who have followed the Giudice and Gorga families for more than a decade, the news is particularly special. After years of celebrating the holidays separately, Teresa and Joe are getting ready to spend their second consecutive Christmas Eve together.

Teresa Giudice Reveals Her Family’s Holiday Plans

Giudice has quite the holiday schedule ahead of her, with three family celebrations already on the calendar.

In addition to spending Christmas Eve with the Gorgas, the mother of four revealed that she will be hosting her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ family for both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

“I’m having Thanksgiving. Louie’s family’s coming over,” Giudice told People. “And Christmas Eve, my brother. And then Christmas Day, Louie’s family’s coming over again.”

The upcoming holidays aren’t the only occasions bringing the Giudices and Gorgas together these days.

Joe and Melissa recently stepped out to support Teresa at her book signing in Ridgewood, New Jersey. The family even went out to dinner together following the event.

Giudice’s new memoir, which was released on Nov. 17, gives readers a glimpse into some of the most personal moments of her life, including how she and her younger brother found their way back to one another.

Teresa Giudice Reveals How She & Joe Gorga Reconnected

It all started with a text message.

In her new memoir, Giudice credits Ruelas with encouraging her to reach out to her brother in 2025. Following an appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast, the RHONJ star decided to make the first move. Joe responded immediately.

The siblings eventually arranged to meet in person with their respective spouses, giving the four an opportunity to catch up away from the Bravo cameras.

And in true Teresa fashion, she found a way to break the ice with a little humor, joking with her brother about missing her August 2022 wedding to Ruelas.

“You missed a great wedding,” she recalled telling Joe in her memoir, per People.

Giudice also reflects on how much the reconciliation has meant to her, emphasizing the importance of family and expressing her hope that she and her brother never find themselves in a similar situation again.

Now, with another Christmas Eve together on the calendar, the siblings have plenty of opportunities to make up for those missed holidays and create new memories with their families.

“The Queen of New Jersey” is available now.