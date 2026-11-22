“The Real Housewives of New York City” season 16 reunion was filmed earlier this week, bringing the cast back together to discuss the disagreements that played out throughout the season.

Andy Cohen sat down with Sai De Silva, Hailey Glassman, Erika Hammond, Erin Lichy, Carole Radziwill, Jessel Taank, Daisy Toye, and “friend of” Devyn Simone for the taping.

Bravo has already released the official seating chart, and the cast members were photographed together after filming wrapped.

Before the reunion, several Housewives shared their expectations about who would face the toughest questions. Jessel and Hailey both named Erin and Daisy as potential hot-seat contenders, while Jessel and Carole discussed their ongoing disagreements.

Although the reunion has been filmed, Bravo has not announced when the episodes will air.

Which RHONY Stars Were Expected to Be in the Hot Seat?

Before filming, Jessel and Hailey both predicted that Erin and Daisy would have the most to answer for at the reunion.

During a September interview with Bravo Insider, Jessel was asked which cast members she expected to face the toughest questions.

“I think it would be a mix of Erin and Daisy,” she said. “Which is surprising.”

Hailey shared a similar opinion during her November 10 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I think the most to answer for, it’s going to be Daisy or Erin,” she said.

Daisy also discussed her reunion plans during an October 13 appearance on the Bravo talk show. She said she wanted to make it clear that she is “a good friend.”

Carole offered a broader assessment of the cast in October, saying everyone had something to “atone for.”

What Does the Season 16 Reunion Seating Chart Reveal?

Bravo released the official seating arrangement for the reunion, showing where each cast member sat during the taping.

On Cohen’s left were Sai, Jessel, Hailey and Erika.

On his right were Daisy, Carole, Erin and Devyn.

Sai and Daisy occupied the seats closest to Cohen, while Jessel and Carole sat in the second positions on opposite sides.

The seating chart has already been made public, but the network has not released details about the conversations that took place during filming.

What Did the Housewives Say Before the Reunion Taping?

Jessel previously said she did not plan to bring receipts to the reunion.

“I’m not one to bring receipts,” she told Bravo Insider in September. “I feel like, quite frankly, what’s done is done. There’s no need to dig up dirt from the past, and I think that Andy does a really good job of just keeping everything moving.”

She also discussed how the group’s relationships had changed throughout season 16.

“It’s been a very interesting season. There’s been highs and lows and through it all, we’ve kind of grown apart and come together, and the dynamics have shifted, so there’s a lot to recap.”

Jessel also said she and Carole had spent time together outside filming, including at Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston.

“I know the optics look that way, but we all really respect and care for each other,” she said.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” air Tuesday nights on Bravo.