Amid promotions for her new book “The Queen of New Jersey,” Teresa Giudice recently revealed her rough 2026 was “worse than prison.” She implied the thing that made the year so challenging was watching her daughter Milania struggle with several hard events, including the tragic loss of her 20-year-old best friend, Victoria Zardoya, in a freak falling accident a the treacherous Fort Dade ruins in Florida.

Another friend of Milania’s also passed away this year, whose identity has not been publicly discussed.

In an interview with Nightline on ABC News, the mom of spilled, “I have to say, 2026: my hardest year. Ever. Hardest year. More than prison.”

Teresa Says It Was Hard to Watch Her Daughter Milania Struggle

She explained, “I saw my daughter go through pain.” Addressing the drama she’s been through, Milania said in an Instagram video, “This summer hit me like a bus,” and shared that she’d entered a treatment center and was trying to “process everything.”

Teresa told Nightline, “Milania, she lost two friends this year. So, can you imagine being 20, and losing two close friends?”

She added, “We all have different journeys that have to go through,” before making the comment about her year being harder than the 11 months she spent in prison due to a mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud conviction.

Teresa maintains her innocence, saying her husband Joe was fully responsible for the financial schemes. She says she was linked to the activities by attending a closing because Joe wanted to use her credit.

Teresa Reflects on Her Infamous Table Flip Moment

Recalling the unforgettable moment during season 1 when Teresa dramatically jumped out of her seat and flipped the table in frustration after repeated jabs from her costar Danielle Staub, Teresa said, “When I did it, I was just like, ‘Oh my God. I never did that before. I’m so sorry,'” but said she remembers the producers were “grinning from to ear.”

In one part of the book, Teresa opened up about the season 4 scene when things with Joe got tense after she followed him to investigate as he took a phone call during a group dinner scene. She wrote that she wanted to prioritize her children over her “own vanity,” and said she didn’t want marriage troubles featured on the show at that point.

The couple, who got married in 1999, divorced soon after Joe completed his prisons sentence, and details of the split played out during the show’s season 10 finale and reunion episodes.

In the Nightline interview, Teresa said, “I wasn’t sure if Joe was cheating and stuff. What made me not leave, it’s because I didn’t have a job.” She says she didn’t know how she would provide for her daughters if she left the marriage.

The 54-year-old also cited her family’s “old school values” as part of the reason she tried to make things work, saying, “I didn’t want to disappoint my parents.” Teresa’s late parents, Giacinto and Antonia Gorga, were traditional Roman Catholics.

Teresa also said in the interview that she felt her true personality was able to shine through during her August appearance on “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” and that she was happy for fans to see that side of her after years of feeling roped into onscreen drama by her castmates.

She said out of all her books, “The Queen of New Jersey,” released November 17, is the one she’s most proud of.