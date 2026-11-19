When “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” returns to Bravo in January, fans will see several familiar faces and a handful of new ones. But anyone hoping for a surprise appearance from one of the recently departed Housewives may be out of luck.

Rachel Fuda, who spent two seasons on RHONJ, has revealed an alleged behind-the-scenes filming restriction that prevented former cast members from attending events for the upcoming season.

The former Bravo star addressed the subject during a November 16 Instagram Q&A, where she also shared whether she plans to tune in when her former castmates return to television.

Rachel Fuda Shares Surprising Details About RHONJ Season 15 Filming

Leaving the Housewives franchise doesn’t necessarily mean leaving behind the friendships formed during filming. With several of Fuda’s former castmates returning for season 15, one Instagram follower was curious about how those relationships worked when Bravo cameras were around.

“How does it work not being on the show anymore but being at friends events when filming?” the fan asked.

According to Fuda, the decision about whether she could attend those events was already made for her.

“they banned anyone who was on the show the previous season from attending events that were filmed for season 15 so that easy lol,” she responded, as seen in a screenshot shared by All About the Real Housewives.

Fuda did not offer any additional details about the alleged restriction, and Bravo has not publicly confirmed her account.

The New Jersey native joined RHONJ in 2023 alongside Danielle Cabral. During her two seasons on the show, viewers got to know her husband, John Fuda, and their growing family, as well as her friendships with several of the women.

Will Rachel Fuda Watch the New Season of RHONJ?

After spending two years sharing her life with Bravo viewers, Fuda doesn’t anticipate following along from home.

When another Instagram follower asked whether she would be watching season 15, Fuda explained that television isn’t a big part of her everyday routine.

“No, I watch pretty much no TV unless I’m doing cardio for long periods of time,” she replied.

She did, however, have a message for the women embarking on the franchise’s next chapter.

“I wish them luck, though!” she added.

RHONJ Is Preparing for One of Its Biggest Cast Shakeups Yet

By the time RHONJ returns in January, more than two years will have passed since viewers last saw a new episode of the New Jersey franchise.

Following the conclusion of season 14 in August 2024, Bravo took an extended hiatus before moving forward with a revamped cast.

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania are the only three Housewives returning from season 14. Fuda, Cabral, Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs are among those not returning, along with former friends of the Housewives Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler.

Perhaps the biggest change awaiting longtime viewers, however, is the relationship between Giudice and Gorga. The sisters-in-law have reconciled, giving fans an opportunity to see a different side of the family dynamic that has been at the center of RHONJ for much of its history.

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” premieres in January 2027 on Bravo.