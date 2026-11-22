Brielle Biermann, the 29-year-old daughter of Kim Zolciak Biermann, revealed she’s married and showed the first glimpse of her breathtaking wedding gown on Saturday, November 21.

Brielle is Kim’s oldest daughter, and the older sister of “Next Gen NYC” star Ariana Biermann, who is 25. Page Six reports the wedding took place in Naples, Florida.

She revealed she’s married by using the simple caption “Mrs. Seidl 🤍” alongside a video clip of her and Billy Seidl holding hands and sharing a kiss in front of an ocean sunset.

The socialite chose a strapless gown with a full, flowing skirt and a black sash accent. She also wore a long veil.

Billy, a former MLB player for the Chicago White Sox, wore a traditional black tuxedo. As background music for the wedding clip, Lana Del Rey’s romantic song “Video Games” played.

Other socialites and celebs also commented, admiring Brielle’s look and congratulating the couple. “beautiful ❤️ so so stunning!! so happy for you both,” wrote Gia Giudice, Ariana’s “Next Gen” costar.

T.I.’s daughter Zonnique wrote, “so beautiful I’m crying!!😍💐💐🍾” and Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter chimed in, “My baby ❤️❤️❤️ so happy for yall! 😍”

Kim & Ariana React to Brielle’s Wedding

In the comments, Ariana reacted by writing, “i’m crying. I love you so much.”

Their mother Kim shared a longer reaction, commenting, “There are no words to describe how beautiful you are & how incredible Billy is.”

The former “RHOA” star went on to call the pairing “a match made in Heaven” and told Brielle “you changed my life forever.” She finished with, “I loved you first but I love that you found Billy who is going to love you forever ❤️”

Brielle Previously Revealed She Almost Chose a Vera Wang Gown

Back on August 9, 2026, as Brielle’s wedding preparations were underway, she posted herself trying on a gorgeous Vera Wang gown and shared, “the dress I almost said yes to.” She added that despite going with another designer, she still loves Vera.

Brielle posted the photos from her bridal shower on September 1. For the occasion, she wore a white short-sleeved minidress with a lacy bodice and cutout detailing on the sides.