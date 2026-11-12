Brielle Biermann Responds to Fan Question About Her Wedding Date

Kim Zolciak’s oldest daughter Brielle Biermann was asked in Q&A around November 12, 2026 how close we are to her wedding. The 29-year-old responded “close” and added the emoji of a pair of eyes, seeming to indicate that fans should be on the lookout for an update.

The former “Don’t Be Tardy” star still didn’t give a date, as she’s declined to do in the entire leadup to the big event. Brielle did previously reveal that the wedding will happen at some point this month, November 2026, and said it would take place on a beach.

Brielle’s fiancé is Billy Seidl, who plays in the MLB for the Chicago White Sox.

Brielle Biermann Wants at Least 2 Kids With Fiancé Billy Seidl

In the Q&A, Brielle addressed her baby plans with Billy. “How many kids do you want???,” a fan asked, to which she replied, “God willing, 2!!!” She added that she think “Billy wants more” before saying the final number is “tbd” (to be determined).

As the background pic for her answer, Brielle chose an adorable photo of her and Billy roughhousing in cowboy hats.

The Georgia-born socialite also shared her secrets about she kicked her nicotine vaping habit. She says Billy tempted her with “a little gift” if she quit by New Year’s Day, and she was motivated enough by the promise to quit cold turkey.

However, she says every now and then she’ll crave a puff and take one while she’s enjoying a drink.

Brielle Shares Her Fitness Routine

A fan complimented Brielle’s small waistline and asked about her fitness routine. She replied that she works out everyday of the week and sometimes on Sundays, going with either a Barry’s Bootcamp routine or hot mat Pilates. She also said she walks a lot, and actually completed a 3-mile trek the same day she posted the Q&A answers after completing a Barry’s class.

She said the thing she’s most looking forward to about the wedding is “becoming Billy’s wife and having all our favorite people together.” Those “favorite people” apparently do not include Brielle’s father Kroy, who legally her and her 25-year-old sister Ariana after marrying Kim in 2011. TMZ reported on October 30 that “sources with knowledge” had confirmed the former Falcons player was not on the guest list.

The update came after both Brielle and Ariana confirmed they were not on speaking terms with Kroy. They seem to be siding with Kim in their parents’ contentious divorce, which involved Kroy successfully seeking primary custody of the four children Kim and Kroy share.

Over the summer, Brielle publicly stated that Kim didn’t “deserve” the ruling, and pointed how well her mother had raised her and Ariana.

The girls made their reality debut at the start of Kim’s run on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” and went on to star with their family on Bravo’s “Don’t Be Tardy,” which wrapped in 2021 after eight seasons.

Ariana now stars on the Bravo hit “Next Gen NYC,” which features fellow “Real Housewives” offspring Gia Giudice, Riley Burruss, and Brooks Marks. The show recently began filming its third season.