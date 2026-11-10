Bella Hadid Debuts Dramatic New Look After Making Relationship With Boyfriend Instagram Official

Model Bella Hadid was spotted attending a Colorado Avalanche hockey game on Saturday, November 7, where she sat in the front row and turned heads with a dramatically different hairstyle. While it’s unclear whether the former Bravo star dyed her hair platinum blonde or was simply wearing a wig, Hadid looked gorgeous as always.

But her striking new look wasn’t the only thing catching people’s attention that night. Hadid was also joined by two friends and her boyfriend, Nathan Lacy, with whom she recently went Instagram official.

Bella Hadid Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair While Also Going Instagram Official With Boyfriend Nathan Lacy

On Monday, November 9, model Bella Hadid shared a carousel of photos of her fun night out watching the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 during their Saturday night game in Denver, Colorado.

However, her snaps didn’t just reveal a platinum new hairdo that looked stunning on the 30-year-old supermodel. She also made her relationship with Nathan Lacy official on Instagram.

In her carousel, Hadid shared selfies rocking an Avalanche jersey and baseball cap while sitting right behind the glass at Ball Arena and snapping pictures of the players. She also shared photos of herself sitting next to a girlfriend and chowing down on a stadium hot dog.

Her collection of photos also included a close-up of her and Lacy, with one photo showing the couple smiling from ear-to-ear and another picture of Lacy playfully biting her chin. A photo also saw the pair holding one another as they looked up at the jumbotron and later hugging in another snap. The model also shared a video of how the two and their friends ended the night, with Hadid sitting on Lacy’s lap while taking a pedicab in the city.

“Truly, there’s something so special about getting to be behind the glass, watching a sport that brings an entire community together. Best night ever!!!! 🏒,” she wrote in her caption.

Hadid also shared how meaningful it was to attend the game, as it was in partnership with Hockey Fights Cancer.

Hadid & Lacy Were First Spotted Together in February

Getty Bella Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2026 on October 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

According to Page Six, romance rumors between Hadid and Lacy were first reported in February of this year, when the couple was spotted together in Milan for Paris Fashion Week. A photo shows Lacy wearing a cowboy hat and standing behind her as she greeted fans outside.

The outlet also reported that Lacy is the brother of the model’s close friend, Rachael Lacy, which seems to suggest they may have known one another prior to becoming romantic. Lacy and his family are from Colorado, where they own a construction company.

According to Glamour, before becoming exclusive with Lacy, Hadid was in a serious relationship with equestrian Adan Banuelos, with whom she dated for two years before splitting in January. However, TMZ shared photos of the pair in May, so it’s unclear when the two officially ended things.