‘Next Gen NYC’ Season 3 Cast Includes 3 New Faces as 3 Stars Are Missing From the Lineup

“Next Gen NYC” is returning for season 3, but the Bravo series will look a little different as the cameras roll on the next chapter.

The latest cast lineup includes 12 stars, with several familiar faces returning, new additions joining the group, and one cast member moving to the upcoming spinoff, “Next Gen Atlanta.”

Bravo previously confirmed that “Next Gen NYC” would return for another season ahead of Bravo Fan Fest 2026, held in Charleston on October 24.

‘Next Gen NYC’ Season 3 Cast Includes 12 Stars and 2 New Additions

The season 3 lineup brings together returning cast members and newcomers as the series continues following a group of young adults navigating friendships, relationships and careers in New York City.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, Ariana Biermann, Rowan Henchy, Gia Giudice, Shai Fruchter, Ava Dash, Charlie Zakkour, Liam Obergfoll, Brooks Marks, Georgia McCann and Emira D’Spain are among the names on the season 3 cast list. Two newcomers, Kaleigh, the daughter of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Shereé Whitfield, and Parker, are also joining the group.

Meanwhile, Riley Burruss has moved to “Next Gen Atlanta,” while Kendall White and Hudson McLeroy are not included in the new lineup.

Bravo describes the series as following “a tangled web of friends raised in the spotlight — or at least close enough for good lighting — as they stumble into adulthood one brunch, breakup and spontaneous decision at a time.”

The network’s description adds, “Whether stepping out of their parents’ shadows or creating their own legacies from scratch, these twentysomethings are determined to conquer Manhattan — if they can figure out how to adult first.”

Riley Moves to ‘Next Gen Atlanta’ as Kendall and Hudson Are Left Out

One of the biggest changes involves Riley, who is moving from the New York City series to Bravo’s upcoming “Next Gen Atlanta” spinoff.

The network announced the Atlanta expansion in October, although it has not released a complete cast list for the new series.

According to Bravo’s description, via Deadline, “Next Gen Atlanta” will follow young adults with connections to the city’s entertainment, sports, and music communities.

Some cast members will have famous family ties, while others will be working to establish their own careers and reputations.

Riley’s move comes as Kendall and Hudson are absent from the “Next Gen NYC” season 3 lineup.

Bravo has also explored expanding the “Next Gen” franchise to Los Angeles, although that project appears to be on hold.

‘Next Gen NYC’ Sets Peacock Viewership Record Ahead of Season 3

The cast changes follow a successful second-season premiere for “Next Gen NYC.”

According to NBCUniversal, the season 2 premiere became Bravo’s most-watched next-day episode on Peacock after seven days of viewing.

The episode reached 3 million viewers across platforms during its first seven days, marking a series high.

That represented an 86% increase compared with the show’s first-season premiere.

Season 2 focused on the group’s attempts to establish themselves in New York City while balancing friendships, careers and romantic relationships.

Bravo’s description highlighted the challenges of moving into first apartments, dealing with breakups and navigating changing friendships.

“The pace is faster, the hustle is louder, and for this New York City crew, life in the city that never sleeps is a full-on reality check,” the network said.

Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date for “Next Gen NYC” season 3.