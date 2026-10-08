The Full Rundown on Bravo Fan Fest 2026 

Bravo fans have a pretty big weekend coming their way. Bravo Fan Fest 2026 is almost here. And the network is bringing more than 40 Bravolebs together in Charleston, SC. Why? For a full day of panels, fan experiences, meet-and-greets, and plenty of Bravo fun.

And yep, the weekend actually gets started before the main event.

Andy Cohen is bringing “Watch What Happens Live” to the area for four special tapings ahead of Bravo Fan Fest. Two episodes will be taped back-to-back on Thursday, October 22, with two more tapings taking place Friday, October 23. The episodes will be aired on Bravo after Bravo Fan Fest ends and be available on Peacock the next day.

The main Bravo Fan Fest event takes place Saturday, October 24, at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center. According to Bravo TV, fans can expect a lot to happen. We’re talking live panels, Bravo celebrity meet-and-greets, interactive photo opportunities, immersive experiences, exclusive merchandise, and more throughout the day.

The lineup covers quite a bit of the Bravo universe, too. It includes stars from various locations of “The Real Housewives” franchise. But that’s not all… There will also be Bravo celebs from “Below Deck,” “Southern Charm,” “Southern Hospitality,” and “Summer House.”

Bravo Fan Fest 2026 Main Stage Schedule

If you’re heading to Bravo Fan Fest, there will be plenty happening on the Main Stage throughout the day. Here is the full schedule so fans know what to expect.

Honestly, Bravo packed a lot into this schedule. Fans can go from hearing Andy Cohen talk Housewives history to watching Bravolebs battle it out. And there will be plenty of familiar faces in between.

Let’s be real, having Andy Cohen host “Ask Andy” at an event like this feels pretty fitting. There is also something for fans who follow different corners of Bravo, rather than just one franchise.

Can’t Make It To Charleston? Peacock Has You Covered

Not everyone can make the trip to Charleston, and that’s okay. Bravo is making sure fans at home can still take part in the weekend.

Peacock will provide access to every Main Stage panel live. Along with additional programming, interviews from the event, and behind-the-scenes content. Fans will also be able to watch that content on demand after the Bravo Fan Fest weekend.

So yep, fans don’t necessarily have to be standing inside the North Charleston Performing Arts Center to get in on the action.

It seems like Bravo is really leaning into making Fan Fest an entire weekend experience. Not just a single Saturday event. Between the “Watch What Happens Live” tapings, the Main Stage panels, and the extra content available through Peacock, there is going to be plenty for fans to follow.

More than 40 Bravo stars in one place? Let’s be real, that is a lot of Bravolebs to keep track of.

It seems like Bravo fans will have plenty to talk about once the weekend gets underway, too. Whether they’re watching from Charleston or catching the action from home, Fan Fest gives fans a chance to celebrate the shows and stars they already love.

Viewers can also sign up for Bravo Insider for free to receive updates about Bravo Fan Fest. How? Via email at bravotv.com/bravo-insider or by texting BFF2026 to 917-809-2240 (message and data rates may apply).