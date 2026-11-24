Lindsay Hubbard says the second season of Bravo’s “In the City” is in full swing—and better than ever.

The “Summer House” OG spoke out in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where she teased an even better dynamic among the New York City friend group amid a cast shakeup.

“We’re in the middle of filming it right now, and let me tell you, it’s got all of the elements of a great season two, better than season one,” Hubbard told the outlet in the November 2026 interview.

According to Page Six, the second season of “In the City” began filming in Cancún, Mexico, at the SLS Playa Mujeres earlier this month.

The “In the City” cast reportedly filmed scenes all over the resort, spa and the beach. Cast member Kyle Cooke also performed a DJ set at the resort, so fans will likely get to see a peek at that.

Speaking with THR, Hubbard downplayed a rumor that she made out with Cooke during the cast trip, describing him as “like a brother” to her.

‘In the City’ Will Have a Major Cast Shakeup for Season 2

Bravo The In the City Season 1 cast gathers ahead of the show’s first reunion with Andy Cohen. Bravo has revealed every cast member’s reunion look before the special airs.

Several stars from the first season of “In the City” will not return for Season 2, including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera and her partner, Eoin Heavey, and Andrea Denver and his wife, Lexi Sundin.

Brittany Whitfield, Robert Morrison, Reagan Baker, Natasha Parker and Bartholomew Jallet will all join the show for Season 2, Page Six reported.

A couple of the newcomers have past reality TV experiences, such as Parker, who was a contestant on Peter Weber’s season of ABC’s “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Baker appeared on HBO Max’s dating series “Swiping America” in 2023.

Lindsay Hubbard Has No Plans to Leave Reality TV Anytime Soon

Hubbard has no plans to step away from reality TV anytime soon. The PR guru, who welcomed her daughter Gemma in December 2024, will appear in “Summer House” Season 11 and also recently made a cameo on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

Of filming “Summer House” this past summer, Hubbard told Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” it was “one of the best summers” the cast had in recent years. The reality star turned 40 years old while filming “Summer House” in August.

“We have a new house, everyone was single, and we had a lot of fun,” she said, per Bravo.com. “I definitely had a hot girl summer and, Andy, I’m having a hot girl fall.”

She also noted that she plans to stick with reality TV as long as fans want to follow her life.

“I’ll do it as long as they’ll have me on all these shows,” Hubbard shared. “I live a really big, full life that rarely ever stops. Things happen, and I have a lot to share at all times. So until that stops, then maybe the TV portion would stop for me, but I don’t see that stopping anytime soon.”