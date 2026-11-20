Jax Taylor is sharing a hopeful update after undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his kidney.

The former “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that he recently underwent a robotic-assisted procedure to remove a tumor from his left kidney. In a new social media update, Taylor thanked the surgeon who performed the operation and explained what comes next in his treatment.

Taylor Praises His Surgon

“This is my incredible surgeon @heydoctormike who performed my surgery. He’s taken the time to explain everything to me every step of the way and I can’t thank him and his entire team enough.”

Taylor said the procedure was a “robotic-assisted left partial nephrectomy” to remove a 4.1-centimeter cancerous tumor. He said the tumor was classified as clinical Stage I, or T1b, kidney cancer.

Although the surgery is behind him, Taylor said he is still waiting for additional information about the tumor.

“Now that the surgery is behind me and the tumor has been removed, we’re waiting for the final pathology results which I’m told should take about a week,” he wrote.

According to Taylor, the pathology results will provide more details about the tumor, including its exact type and characteristics. The results will also confirm its final stage and whether the surgical margins are clear.

Those findings will help his medical team determine whether the cancer was successfully removed.

Taylor also shared an emotional moment that happened as he left the hospital following the procedure. While driving home, he saw what he described as one of the biggest rainbows he had ever seen.

“It gave me chills,” he wrote. “After everything it felt like a sign of a fresh start and better days ahead.”

He thanked everyone who had sent prayers and support as he faced the diagnosis and surgery.

Taylor first revealed his cancer diagnosis in an earlier emotional post, explaining that he had kept the situation private for several months. He said everything began in July when he woke up in severe pain and went to the hospital, believing he was dealing with kidney stones.

Instead, a CT scan also revealed a tumor on his left kidney.

“After many tests and appointments I found out it was cancer,” Taylor wrote. He said learning the news was especially difficult because he lost his father to cancer.

“I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me,” he shared.

Taylor Is Waiting for Results

Taylor described the waiting period before surgery as one of the hardest parts of the experience. He also said the tumor turned out to be larger than doctors initially expected and that he spent five hours in surgery.

Following the operation, Taylor credited his girlfriend with helping him through the difficult period. He called her his “rock” and said she is not only his partner but also his best friend.

He also thanked his surgeon and the medical team at Cedars-Sinai for their care.

Taylor used the experience to encourage others not to take their health for granted. He also reflected on his sobriety, revealing that Nov. 28 will mark two years since he stopped drinking.

“I’m so fucking proud,” he wrote.

Taylor believes the kidney stone that initially brought him to the hospital may ultimately have helped doctors discover the tumor sooner.

“If I hadn’t ended up in the hospital with that kidney stone, I probably wouldn’t have known this tumor was there until it was too late,” he wrote.

For now, Taylor is waiting for the final pathology results and focusing on recovery, while expressing hope for what comes next.