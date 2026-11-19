Jax Taylor, one of the former stars of Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” and estranged husband of Brittany Cartwright, recently took to social media to reveal that doctors had discovered a cancerous tumor after he was hospitalized for a different reason. The “Valley” alum’s brave post came after a five-hour surgery to remove the tumor.

Jax Taylor Says He Learned of the Cancerous Tumor After Having Kidney Stones

Getty Jax Taylor

Taylor took to his official Instagram page in the early hours of November 18 to open up about his health.

“This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life,” the “Valley” alum began.

“Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones.” However, while at the hospital, Taylor underwent a CT scan, which, according to him, revealed “a tumor on my left kidney.”

“After many tests and appointments, I found out it was cancer. I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me. It put me in a really dark place,’ he added, describing how the diagnosis impacted him.

From there, he discussed the time between learning he had a cancerous tumor and then having it removed several months later.

According to him, “Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine. It’s crazy how you can act like everything is normal when deep down you’re a mess.”

Now, the tumor has been removed. However, Taylor stated in his post that the cancerous mass was “a lot larger than they thought, so we are waiting on the pathology results.”

The Former Star of ‘The Valley’ Also Thanked His Girlfriend Lori Krebs

Getty Jax Taylor

Taylor used the rest of his vulnerable social media post to reflect. “One thing this experience and the last couple years have taught me is when life gets really hard, you find out fast who’s really there for you. And believe me.. it’s been eye-opening,” he said.

After that, he highlighted his “amazing girlfriend,” Lori Krebs, earlier in 2026 amid his ongoing divorce from Cartwright, with whom he shares a son, Cruz.

“She’s been my rock through all of this. She’s not just my partner; she’s my best friend, and I feel so insanely lucky to have her in my life,” he continued. Additionally, Taylor thanked the staff at Cedars-Sinai.

Toward the end of the post, Taylor highlighted that he’s approaching two years of sobriety, with the milestone arriving on November 28.

Jax Taylor Has Also Spoken Out About His Cancer

Getty Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

Following his social media post, Taylor spoke to PEOPLE about his diagnosis. “It’s been a really scary few months,” he began.

“The tumor was larger and deeper than originally expected, which made the surgery more complicated. Thankfully, my surgeon is hopeful they were able to remove everything, but we’re still waiting on the final pathology results.”

Regarding how he’s feeling, Taylor stated that he has “five incisions” in his stomach, and that he’s “pretty sore.”

He then discussed his son, saying, “More than anything, I just want to be healthy and be here to watch my son grow up.” When speaking about Krebs, Taylor explained that he “couldn’t ask for a better partner.”