Bravo fans have much to celebrate after “The Valley” star announced his engagement to his longtime boyfriend, Benji Quach! The couple took their love to Sin City, where Wickham got down on one knee at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas on November 14. Surrounded by the bright lights, Quach was greeted by a custom “Marry Me” sign waiting for him as the couple toured the museum.

Both Wickham and Quach are set to return to the “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff for season 4, and fans will undoubtedly be hoping to see the romantic proposal play out on screen when the show returns next year!

‘The Valley’ Stars Zack Wickham & Benji Quach Get Engaged in Las Vegas

Getty Zack Wickham attends MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Speaking exclusively to People, “The Valley” star Zack Wickham opened up about how he managed to pull off the surprise proposal without Benji Quach catching on. The reality star admitted that keeping the engagement under wraps was a challenge, describing his longtime partner as a very “observant person.” However, Wickham found the perfect way to throw him off: planning the big moment in a place Quach isn’t particularly fond of: Las Vegas.

“Vegas was truly the only option because it was the perfect cover,” he told the outlet.

Before getting down on one knee, Wickham treated Quach to a romantic dinner at the luxury steakhouse Carversteak. Knowing the restaurant had a strict dress code, the reality star saw it as the perfect excuse for the couple to dress up for the occasion. After dinner, the two headed to The Neon Museum, with Wickham noting that Quach would appreciate the museum because of his background as an architecture and history connoisseur.

Halfway through the tour, a huge neon “Marry Me” sign stood before the couple, with Wickham asking Quach to marry him.

Reflecting on the big night, Wickham gushed to People, “The second we landed in Vegas, I was just filled with so much happiness knowing I was going to ask the person that I love most to marry me, and that overrode any other feelings,” he said. “It felt like the most natural, easy thing, and when I got down on one knee, the words just flowed.”

Wickham & Quach’s Bravo Co-Stars React to Their Sweet Engagement

Wickham shared the exciting engagement news on Instagram on November 17, posting a series of heartwarming photos from the special evening. The snapshots included moments from their romantic dinner, as well as the big surprise proposal, capturing Quach’s emotional reaction as he placed his hands on Wickham’s face and smiled while the reality star was down on one knee.

A third photo showed the newly engaged couple posing in front of the bright “Marry Me” sign.

Wickham’s comment section was filled with love and support from his Bravo family and fans alike. “i love you both so much 🥹🫶🏽,” Kristen Doute wrote. “AHHHHHHHHH YAY!!!!!! He said yes!!!! 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Scheana Shay shared.

“Historic. Iconic.❤️🫶,” Tom Schwartz said. “Congratulations! Loved celebrating you both ♥️,” Michelle Saniei wrote. “I’m just obsessed ♥️,” Lala Kent shared. “Congrats!!!! So happy for you both ❤️❤️❤️,” Janet Caperna wrote.

Jasmine Good wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ Congrats boo!!!!!” And Brittany Cartwright, who has had an longtime real-life freinship with Wickham for years after meeting in college in Kentucky, shared several sweet emojis: “🥹🥹🥹🩷🩷🩷🩷🫶🏼.”

Fans cannot wait for this Bravo wedding!