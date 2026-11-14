‘Southern Charm’ Stars Austen Kroll and Salley Carson Reveal New Details About Their Complicated Romance

“Southern Charm” stars Austen Kroll and Salley Carson are addressing their complicated relationship after setting new boundaries during the season 12 premiere of the Bravo hit.

The November 12 episode showed the pair continuing to spend time together after a difficult conversation at the season 11 reunion. Although they weren’t officially dating, Austen admitted they occasionally kissed when they were drinking.

“If I don’t talk to Salley for, like, two days, we’re like, ‘Where the (expletive) have you been?'” Austen told Shep Rose during the premiere, which was filmed in March.

“But, do I make out with her sometimes when we’re drunk? Yes,” he added.

Salley eventually confronted Austen about their relationship after learning he had taken newcomer Allie Newman on dates.

The two agreed to stop kissing and touching each other to avoid further confusion.

Seven months after filming that conversation, Austen and Salley told Us Weekly that they were happy with their current relationship, although their boundaries would be tested throughout the season.

Salley Carson Confronts Austen Kroll About Their Relationship

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During the premiere, Austen described his arrangement with Salley as one that allowed them to remain close without committing to a relationship.

“Some might call my situation with Salley (expletive) perfect, right?” he told cameras. “Like, you have a hot friend who is cool with you talking to other girls and doing your thing and who sometimes you get to make out with.”

However, Salley admitted that Austen had previously hurt her feelings.

She recalled his comments during the season 11 reunion, when he criticized her dating history and called her a “bar rat.”

“Before we all go together, I genuinely kinda put my heart out there,” Salley said of a conversation they had before the reunion.

“I was like, ‘I do genuinely like you, I would want to be with you.’ But he basically was, like, not reciprocating the feeling.”

Despite that conversation, Salley said they repaired their friendship and continued spending time together.

“We talk three times a day and we make out sometimes. We’re very close,” she explained.

She also told Venita Aspen that she and Austen had “serious chemistry” and that she “loves being around him,” although he sometimes treats her “like a bro.”

Austen Kroll and Salley Carson Agree to Stop Kissing

The situation came to a head during Venita’s garden party after Allie arrived.

Salley questioned why Austen was willing to take Allie on dates while continuing to kiss and flirt with her.

“Me and you obviously had an intimate moment. And then we’ve been drunk kissing, flirting. People think that we’re together sometimes,” she told him.

Salley said she needed to establish boundaries to protect her feelings.

“I do feel like there needs to be, like, a harsh line so that I don’t get my heart broken,” she explained.

She proposed a rule of “no kissing” and “no touching,” although hugging would still be allowed.

“OK, wow. I’m in. I take the pledge,” Austen responded.

Moments later, Austen placed his hand on Salley’s leg, prompting her to remind him about their agreement.

“No more kissing me when you’re drunk and I won’t kiss you either,” Salley said.

After Austen asked whether they were good, Salley replied, “Yeah, I love you.”

“I love you too,” Austen responded.

Craig Conover Calls Their Relationship ‘Unhealthy’

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Craig Conover previously shared his concerns about Austen and Salley’s relationship during an October 13 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

“Look, I love both of them. I don’t think it’s healthy what they’re doing,” Craig said.

Craig explained that the relationship had changed while he was in Scotland filming season 6 of Peacock’s “The Traitors.”

“A lot happened while I was gone,” he said, describing the pair as “almost regressing.”

“I don’t think it’s a sustainable relationship. I think they are hindering each other from moving forward, and it’s almost like this safety net that they have.”

Craig also questioned how their friendship would affect future relationships.

“If they try to date other people, no one’s gonna be OK with their relationship now, and so they have to figure that out,” he explained.

“Either date or don’t date, but this middle-ground thing is, I think, not healthy.”

During an October interview with Us Weekly, Austen and Salley discussed where things stood after filming the season 12 premiere.

“I like where we are [now],” Salley said. “We have a lot of fun together.”

Austen acknowledged that their relationship had attracted attention from their friends.

“Other people just have a lot of opinions on it,” he said.

“Who cares what they think? (Expletive) ’em,” Salley responded.

She also admitted that she sometimes gets jealous when Austen flirts with other women.

Austen said he doesn’t consider himself jealous when Salley spends time with other men, but described himself as “protective” of her.

The pair also teased that their relationship boundaries would be tested during season 12.

“Southern Charm” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.