‘Southern Charm’ Stars Reveal Where Their Friendships Really Stand Ahead of Season 12 Premiere

“Southern Charm” stars Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll are revealing where their friendships stand heading into season 12 after years of disagreements, reconciliations and changing relationships.

The longtime Bravo cast members have known each other for approximately a decade, but their friendships faced significant challenges during season 11.

In separate interviews with Bravo Insider, the three men discussed their relationships after filming the upcoming season, including Conover and Kroll’s decision to rebuild their friendship from scratch.

“Austen and I burned our friendship to the ground and decided to restart, so you get to see this new friendship between me and Austen, which I think viewers will really enjoy,” Conover said.

Rose also acknowledged that his relationship with Conover remains complicated, while Kroll revealed which cast member he currently considers his closest friend.

Craig Conover and Austen Kroll Reveal Decision After Friendship Hit ‘Rock Bottom’

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Conover and Kroll decided to give their friendship another chance after a difficult season 11.

“We hit rock bottom in our friendship, so we threw it all away, and in the offseason, we went on a snowboard trip,” Conover explained.

“We said, ‘You know what? Let’s start anew. We have too much fun to not.'”

Kroll agreed that their relationship needed work.

“Craig and I had a very rocky, tumultuous Season 11, and I think that going to the reunion was a reset button,” he said.

“I think that Craig and I are going to work on letting each other live and letting each other be, not judging [each other’s] life, or this and that. Craig and I have a lot to work on, but I’m actually excited for that.”

The two also have professional responsibilities together.

They co-own the Charleston bar By The Way and The Waverly, an event space that opened in 2025.

Kroll said they maintain a professional relationship with their business partners despite their personal disagreements.

“We are business partners and we have too much (expletive) going on. … So, it’s important to me to really work on our friendship.”

Shep Rose Admits His Friendship With Craig Conover Has Changed

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Rose and Conover have known each other since the first season of “Southern Charm,” which premiered in March 2014.

However, Rose admitted that their relationship remains difficult to define.

“We really didn’t define our relationship at its current state,” Rose told Bravo Insider.

“So, that’s a constant source of hand-wringing, I think on both of our parts. I think that there is a real respect for what we’ve accomplished, as far as the show being 12 seasons. But there’s also sort of a new reality that we both feel, and it’s hard to verbalize, even though we talk all the time.”

The two previously lived together temporarily while Rose prepared to move into his $3.25 million home on Sullivan’s Island in 2025.

Rose has since completed renovations and moved into the property.

Austen Kroll Reveals Which ‘Southern Charm’ Star He’s Closest to Today

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While Kroll continues working on his friendship with Conover, he said his relationship with Rose has grown stronger.

“Shep and I have grown close. We seem to be each other’s confidantes,” Kroll said.

“That’s not to say that everything’s perfect. But Shep and I are definitely probably closer than we ever have been. Shep is like a brother to me.”

Rose and Kroll first became friends when Kroll moved to Charleston around 2016.

Rose later introduced Kroll to Conover during a pool party filmed for season 4.

The three men will return for season 12, which premieres November 12.

According to Bravo’s official announcement, the cast will attempt to repair damaged relationships while confronting unresolved disagreements.

“After a reunion where the status of friendships and situationships remained ambiguous, the Charmers are determined to define their relationships and mend wounds,” the network teased.