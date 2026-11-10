Craig Conover Makes Candid Confession About His Personal Life Ahead of ‘Southern Charm’ Premiere

“Southern Charm” star Craig Conover is opening up about his struggles with being alone as he prepares for another season of the Bravo reality series.

In a preview of the season 12 premiere, airing Thursday, November 12, Conover admits that he has difficulty spending time by himself, despite taking steps earlier this year to become more comfortable with being single.

While speaking with his assistant, Jack, at his Charleston home, Conover reveals that he recently returned from traveling and hasn’t spent much time at the house.

“It’s really hard for me to use my pool by myself,” Conover admits. “It’s a challenge of mine to, like, be good alone.”

The reality star explains that he previously made progress during a solo trip to Switzerland in January 2026.

“It’s something I’ve learned in Switzerland, and then for some reason, I’ve kind of lost it recently,” he tells Jack.

Craig Conover Admits He’s ‘Very Codependent’ While Discussing His Love Life

Play

Conover traveled to Wengen, Switzerland, alone earlier this year, marking his first solo vacation.

In a confessional with “Southern Charm” producers, he explains why he decided to make the trip alone.

“The goal of this trip was to really force myself into isolation,” Conover says.

“And it taught me that even though I prefer having a girlfriend, because I’m very codependent, it’s okay if I’m by myself for a little bit longer.”

Conover also confirmed to Bravo Insider that he is not currently dating anyone.

During the show’s season 12 promotional shoot, the 38-year-old discussed his desire to eventually get married and start a family.

“I think the viewers will get to see a 38-year-old who would love to have a family one day, and share his life with [a family] one day, starting to face these challenges of like, do you settle because you want a family? Or do you keep living your life hoping it will work out or that you’ll find your person?” he said.

“So I think there are more conversations that this generation is having with themselves, where people are single later in life now. But not based on not wanting to settle down.”

Craig Conover’s Assistant Questions His Nonstop Work Schedule

Conover’s personal life isn’t the only topic he discusses in the premiere preview.

The Sewing Down South founder reveals that his career has kept him busier than ever.

“I’ve worked more in the last six months than I ever have in my entire life,” Conover tells Jack.

His assistant questions whether the reality star’s packed schedule has something to do with his reluctance to spend time alone.

“You just don’t want to be alone in your head. So you’re like constantly saying yes to everything,” Jack tells him.

Conover doesn’t argue with the observation.

“I think that’s something I can work on,” he responds.

The Bravo star previously discussed his plans to take on additional professional opportunities in a New Year’s Instagram post.

“2026 is going to be a good one,” he wrote, explaining that he wanted to “say yes when the opportunities come.”

‘Southern Charm’ Star Expands His Career With Acting and New Business Ventures

Conover has taken on several projects outside “Southern Charm” over the past year.

His Sewing Down South flagship store celebrated its fifth anniversary on Charleston’s King Street in May.

He also continues to operate the Charleston restaurant By The Way and event venue The Waverly with fellow cast member Austen Kroll.

In September 2025, Conover launched Plaid Horse Productions, his own production company.

During an April trip to Los Angeles, he shared a photograph of an “original screenplay” on Instagram.

“Head down, dreams loading,” he wrote.

Conover also recently made his acting debut in Bravo’s first original scripted microdrama, “Charmed by a Southern Monster,” which was announced at Bravo Fan Fest 2026.

Earlier this year, he attended the 2026 Paralympic Winter Games in Cortina, where he covered alpine skiing, para-snowboarding and para-biathlon.

He also appeared alongside Madison LeCroy as a guest judge on “Top Chef” season 23, episode 7, which aired in April.

Another project will be featured during the upcoming season of “Southern Charm.”

In the season 12 trailer, Conover reveals that he is writing a children’s book about bullying.

The preview shows him reading to a group of children and sharing the message, “Be kind, be brave, be you.”

“Southern Charm” season 12 premieres Thursday, November 12, on Bravo.