‘Real Housewives’ Icon Vulnerably Shares Her Biggest Regret From the Show & It Has to Do with Her Kid 

Cynthia Bailey has delivered some of the most iconic moments from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” since her casting in the show’s third season. However, in a recent interview, the famed model shared why deciding to film her daughter, Noelle Robinson, being dropped off at college is her biggest regret from the Bravo series.

Cynthia Bailey Says It Changed Her Daughter’s College Experience

Getty Cynthia Bailey

Bailey was interviewed by V103’s Big Tigger as she promoted her recently released Lifetime film, “Terry McMillan Presents: Paradise With You,” which premiered on November 7.

During the interview, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star discussed her regrets from her time with the show.

“I think my only one regret, Tigger, is showing my daughter going to college,” she said. “Because it really changed her experience.” Notably, this was featured in season 11 of the Bravo series.

After that, she explained that her daughter showing up to college not only with a camera crew, but with two well-known parents, impacted her educational journey.

According to her, “We put Noelle in a position where she just got a lot of unwanted attention just because of us. It ended up kind of not giving her a fair shot at just having her own [identity].”

From there, Bailey explained that she wanted to film the experience to show one of the RHOA kids going to college for the first time in the show’s history.

“I was thinking we were doing something great,” she said. “But after having a conversation with Noelle and how that experience ended up being for her, it was the one thing that I would probably change.”

Getty Cynthia Bailey and Noelle Robinson in 2018

Bailey spoke to Bravo Insider in July 2026 as season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” was airing. During the interview, she was asked for an update on her daughter.

“Oh, Noelle’s doing amazing. She actually, she’s been in LA for the past like five, six years, and she just recently moved back to Atlanta about six months ago,” she shared.

“So I am really happy about that. I still have a tracker on her. However, I have a little bit more peace because she’s not at Lake Bailey, but she’s like eight minutes away.”

From there, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star discussed updating her home now that she’s not spending as much time traveling to see Robinson.

“I need to update it. Oh my goodness. Lake Bailey is amazing,” Bailey said. “I spent what, especially when Noelle was in LA, I spent a lot of time between LA and Atlanta. I’m really, really wanting to be home more and just figure out when I’m in LA. But just the constant back-and-forth, like flying like every week, was like kind of wearing me out.”

Notably, this comes as Robinson is rumored to be a part of Bravo’s upcoming series “Next Gen Atlanta.” Per Bravo, the series is currently filming, and former “Next Gen NYC” star Riley Burruss is also said to be switching to the new series.